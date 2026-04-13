India's Real Estate Market Attracts Global Investors as NRI Demand Continues to Rise

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - India's real estate market is drawing renewed global attention as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and international investors increasingly view the country as a compelling destination for long-term property investment. Strong economic growth, rapid urban development, and expanding infrastructure are transforming India's major cities, creating opportunities for both developers and global buyers seeking exposure to one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Projections from the India Brand Equity Foundation estimating the sector will reach nearly one trillion dollars by 2030. Residential developments are driving much of this growth, fueled by rising incomes, rapid urban migration, and strong domestic demand. Premium and luxury properties, in particular, are capturing the attention of both NRIs and global investors, offering a unique opportunity to engage with one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing property markets.

Opus One - GB Realty (CNW Group/Captain Advisory Sevices) Kigo Realty, Mississauga, Cambridge (CNW Group/Captain Advisory Sevices)

For many buyers, purchasing property in India represents more than a financial decision. It is often tied to family connections, cultural roots, and the possibility of returning home in the future. Yet despite this strong emotional connection, international investors have historically approached the market with caution. Concerns about legal transparency, regulatory complexity, and managing property from thousands of miles away have often made cross-border investment feel challenging.

Among the most common concerns are unclear property titles, lengthy legal disputes, and navigating India's regulatory framework, including compliance with the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Buyers living abroad may also worry about overseeing maintenance, tenant management, or day-to-day operations once a property is purchased.

At the same time, developers seeking to attract international buyers face challenges of their own. Successfully marketing projects to overseas investors requires navigating regulatory compliance, structuring cross-border transactions, and building trust with buyers who may never visit the property in person before making a purchase.

Captain Advisory Services: Your Trusted Global Real Estate Partner

Powering Global Real Estate Connections

This is where Captain Advisory Services plays a pivotal role. As a leader in real estate advisory and development, the firm has built a comprehensive platform serving high-net-worth clients, investors, builders, and developers across Canada and the United States. By combining access to capital, zoning expertise, construction management and municipal collaboration, Captain Advisory Services helps clients navigate complex developments and deliver residential and commercial projects that maximize investment value while fostering sustainable growth.

The platform also makes it simple and secure for NRIs and international investors in Canada, the USA, the UK, and the UAE to purchase property in India, providing guidance and support at every step of the process to ensure confidence, compliance, and a seamless experience. This integrated approach allows developers to connect with global buyers, optimize revenue, and create projects that meet international investment standards.

Simplifying Cross-Border Property Investment with Expertise and Ease

For overseas buyers, Captain Advisory Services provides guidance on due diligence, legal verification, and compliance with RERA and FEMA regulations, helping ensure property titles, approvals, and documentation are fully transparent and secure. Through coordinated transaction support, remote documentation, and digital purchasing processes, the firm creates a seamless buying experience that allows international investors and NRIs to purchase property in India with confidence from anywhere in the world.

Developers also benefit from Captain Advisory Services' expertise, receiving support to position projects for international markets, structure offerings that align with global investment standards by bridging the gap between developers and high-value global buyers, the firm helps unlock new demand from the rapidly growing international Indian diaspora.

NRI and International Investors Gain an Edge with Firms That Deliver Both Global Credibility and Local Presence

A clear shift is underway as investors move toward firms that combine global credibility with an active, on the ground presence in India. This dual advantage, built on trust in markets like Canada and the United States and strengthened by local execution, has become one of the most reliable ways to navigate India's evolving property landscape. Companies aligned with Captain Advisory Services are leading this transition by setting new standards for transparency, accountability and cross border collaboration.

Illustrating this approach is a high-end premium development by India's GB Realty, introduced in collaboration with Canada-based KIGO Realty. Their flagship project, Opus One, reflects this evolution by offering expansive residences, resort style amenities, landscaped spaces, wellness facilities, smart home features and professionally managed services. Opus One offers three, four, and five-bedroom residences ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 sq. ft., each defined by luxury craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and timeless elegance. At the heart of the community lies a 65,000-square-foot clubhouse, envisioned as a resort-style social and wellness hub with residence offering breathtaking views of the Shivalik Mountain Range.

"Kigo Realty has built its business in Canada on trust and execution, and those expectations don't change when clients look at international markets. Opportunities in India are compelling, but they require the right framework, from due diligence to transaction support. That's where we come in, ensuring clients aren't navigating that complexity on their own." -- Amit Airi, President, Kigo Realty.

What sets these opportunities apart is not just the property, but the ecosystem supporting it. For NRIs and international buyers, partnering with firms that combine global presence with local expertise simplifies complex areas such as regulatory compliance, due diligence, transactions, and post-purchase management. Collaboration with trusted networks supported by Captain Advisory Services further reinforces credibility and long-term commitment. Backed by strong fundamentals, rising domestic demand, and transparent regulations like RERA and FEMA, India's booming real estate market is ready to reward investors.

"What we're seeing is a clear shift. NRIs and international investors are no longer just interested in India, they're ready to act, provided the process is transparent and professionally managed. At Kigo Realty, our role is to bring that structure to the table, so clients can move forward with the same confidence they would expect in a domestic transaction," Airi emphasized.

For more information about OPUS ONE, prospective buyers are invited to connect with KIGO Realty, where a dedicated team of professionals delivers expert market insight, personalized advisory, and comprehensive end-to-end management. From initial inquiry to final closing, KIGO Realty ensures a seamless and rewarding buying experience tailored to each client's unique needs. As a limited-time offering, KIGO Realty is currently providing an exclusive 1% monthly payment plan, allowing buyers to secure their place with greater ease and flexibility.

About Kigo Realty

Kigo Realty is a global real estate advisory and sales firm specializing in connecting international investors and high-net-worth buyers with premium properties in emerging markets. Known for its expertise in cross-border investment, market intelligence, and client-focused service, Kigo Realty ensures that luxury developments reach the right audience worldwide.

For developments like Opus One, Kigo Realty provides strategic international marketing and sales management, making it easy for investors to access, evaluate, and secure high-end residential opportunities. Their focus is on clarity, transparency, and delivering results, ensuring buyers and partners navigate complex markets with confidence. You can reach Kigo Realty at +1 416-779-8800 or visit www.kigo.ca.

About GB Realty

GB Realty India was founded by a group of visionary entrepreneurs with decades of real-world experience across diverse industries and a strong national and international presence. Built on a foundation of proven success, GB Realty represents the latest venture of a dynamic conglomerate with established interests in luxury hospitality, global student mobility, education, media, and entertainment. With this robust foundation, GB Realty is committed to delivering transformative developments in strategically located, high-growth markets. For more information visit opus-one.in.

About Captain Advisory Services

Captain Advisory Services, a division of Captain Real Estate (CRE), is a premier one-stop platform delivering comprehensive real estate advisory solutions across Canada and the United States. Serving high-net-worth clients, investors, builders, and developers, the platform integrates expertise in capital access, zoning, construction management and municipal collaboration to guide complex residential and commercial projects from concept to completion.

With over 20 years of experience in real estate development, Captain Advisory Services provides end-to-end support across every stage of the development lifecycle, including market analysis, land acquisition, planning and design, and development management. You can reach Captain Advisory Services at 519-221-3601.

SOURCE Captain Advisory Sevices