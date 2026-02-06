India's No: 1 Educational Institute IIT Madras expands Global Footprint through its new established entity IIT Madras Global Research Foundation

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- India's No: 1 Ranked institution, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) launched its new established entity IIT Madras Global Research Foundation (IITM Global). IITM Global announced key strategic partnerships in the United States to expand IIT Madras' Research & Innovation ecosystem.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (3rd L) releases a book on ‘India’s Innovation Ecosystem Going Global’ on 2 Jan at IITM, India (PRNewsfoto/IIT Madras)

IITM Global is the new multinational plug and play platform of IIT Madras that was launched by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The initiative aims to position IIT Madras as a globally networked hub for research, deep-tech innovation, entrepreneurship and education.

An academic partnership with Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, will see strategic collaboration in delivering Joint Masters Programs, Research, IP commercialization and startup exchange. This effort combines both institutions' strengths to co-create a globally scalable model for innovation, commercialization and education.

Another strategic initiative will see IITM Global partner with Stages Consulting to provide mentoring, funding, fully fitted infrastructure in a prime location near Princeton in New Jersey and strong customer connects to accelerate deep-tech startups, academic programs, CoEs and intellectual property commercialization.

Addressing the IITM Global launch event at IIT Madras Campus on 2nd Jan 2026, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon'ble External Affairs Minister, said, "An IIT Madras Campus in Tanzania is a way by which Indian Foreign Policy has leveraged the capabilities of an Institution here to make a huge impact. In ten years from now, think how many Students of Africa would have passed through its portals. We are a human resource power and we should play to our strengths. We now have the capability to start doing so. When institutions of excellence in the country start going abroad, the business of foreign policy gains a huge addition to our arsenal. This is something very transformational."

Ten selected startups will receive an 18-month runway including regulatory setup, hiring support, certifications and go-to-market activities. These ventures span frontier sectors such as urban air mobility, aerospace, artificial intelligence, MedTech, haptics, smart materials, and industrial AI, with strong potential in the U.S. market.

On the West Coast, California IITM Global will partner with CA Startups who will help establish a robust regional presence by providing financial support, corporate networks and a dedicated fully fitted infrastructure for startups, academic programs, research and IP. CA Startups will offer soft-landing support, mentoring, funding coordination and operational assistance, while IITM Global will contribute academic content, faculty engagement and startup selection. Together, they will facilitate U.S. market access, industry collaborations and joint programs in emerging technologies.

IIT Madras is ranked #1 overall and #1 in engineering in India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), #180 in the QS World University Rankings and #56 in the QS Asian University Rankings.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888669/IIT_MADRAS_Book_Release.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436503/IIT_Madras_Logo.jpg

