India's most advanced and largest IVF clinic group, Indira IVF, will offer all patients Artificial Intelligence technology to improve pregnancy outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- The largest and most advanced IVF clinic group in India, Indira IVF, will be rolling out the latest in Artificial Intelligence technology across their 100+ clinics in India in November 2022. This AI technology, called Life Whisperer, has been tested in a number of international clinical studies and been shown to help patients get pregnant sooner and more affordably. Life Whisperer analyzes images of patient embryos to assess their quality, supporting the embryologist in selecting the embryo most likely to lead to a successful outcome.

Life Whisperer, a product of AI healthcare company Presagen, uses AI to assess two embryo quality metrics. Life Whisperer Viability assesses how likely an embryo is to lead to a pregnancy, and Life Whisperer Genetics non-invasively assesses embryo genetic integrity. Life Whisperer is currently authorized for sale in over 40 countries worldwide, with India as a key market. Life Whisperer is backed by extensive scientific evidence, clinical data, and numerous recent publications, including two in Nature Scientific Reports, two in Human Reproduction, and a recent paper in Reproductive Biomedicine Online (RBMO), and is regularly presented at global fertility meetings conducted by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM).

Indira IVF's Chief of International Business and New Initiatives Mr Srinivas Madabusi said "We are delighted to be able to include this new technology for all our patients as part of their IVF cycle at no additional cost. This will ensure couples can receive the best IVF treatment possible, and the greatest chance of starting a new family sooner."

Presagen's CEO Dr Michelle Perugini said "We are very excited to be working with Indira IVF group, helping them integrate the most technically advanced and well-tested AI technology into their IVF treatment procedures."

Each patient who uses Life Whisperer will also receive a report of the AI results on their embryos, not only as a keepsake but also to provide additional transparency and confidence around their IVF procedure.

Indira IVF and Presagen have a long-term partnership to continue furthering the advancement of AI in fertility, collaborating to build additional AI technology with the aim of improving IVF outcomes for patients in India and globally.

About Indira IVF

Indira IVF is India's largest infertility speciality clinics chain with 114 + centres across the country, supported by a passionate workforce of over 2,500 people. Indira IVF performs about 33,000+ IVF procedures a year – the highest number in the country.

As a responsible leader, Indira IVF constantly strives to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths, and misinformation about infertility. Indira IVF is also committed to developing and grooming talent for fertility treatments. Through Indira Fertility Academy, it collaborates with like-minded organisations and institutions to further this cause. Having perceived the potential of Indira IVF in the sector, TA Associates, a leading global equity firm from the U.S., invested in the organisation in 2019.

Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr Ajay Murdia.

For more information log onto https://www.indiraivf.com/

Life Whisperer

Life Whisperer is a world-leader in the application of AI in IVF. The Life Whisperer Viability and Genetics AI-based embryo assessment tools are the first to be commercialized in a series of applications that encompass the complete IVF journey. Life Whisperer aims to improve IVF success rates at every point and, as a result, reduce time-to-pregnancy, making IVF more affordable and accessible to patients globally. Life Whisperer is being used in IVF clinics around the world.

Presagen

Presagen is an AI healthcare company that is changing the way clinics, patients, and medical data from around the world are connected through AI. Its platform, The Social Network for Healthcare, connects clinics and patients globally, and enables collaboration and data sharing to create scalable AI healthcare products that are affordable and accessible for all. The decentralized network democratizes the creation of AI products, promotes collaboration through incentives, and protects data privacy and ownership. With a focus on improving Women's Health outcomes globally, Presagen's first product, Life Whisperer, is being used by IVF clinics globally to improve pregnancy outcomes for couples struggling with fertility. With a vision of creating the largest network of clinics, patients, and medical data from around the world, Presagen is driving the future of AI Enhanced Healthcare.

