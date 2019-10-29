Independent Trading Group Welcomes New President and CEO Sean Debotte

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Independent Trading Group (ITG), Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading, is excited to announce that Sean Debotte has been appointed as president and chief executive officer. Sean is a proven leader with deep knowledge of the trading markets and an excellent track record of managing growth. He brings over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as CEO at Omega ATS, which he transformed into one of the most liquid marketplaces in Canada.

Sean's appointment comes at a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for ITG. The firm has harnessed the latest in trading technology and risk management and leveraged in-depth market expertise to innovate amid a rapidly evolving environment, which has transformed ITG and propelled growth.

Thomas Kalafatis, who was managing partner at ITG during that transformation and was most recently on its Board of Directors, remains engaged as Special Advisor to the CEO:"I am proud of how far ITG has come and how it has transformed itself while remaining a strong independent for the Canadian market, which is why we got involved. Sean is the right leader to guide ITG for the next generation."

ITG is the only independent capital market making firm in an industry where most firms are bank-owned or arms of wealth, which gives them the opportunity to offer true, direct transparency.

"ITG offers a truly agnostic service to the trading community," says Sean. "I'm excited to be a part of that experience for traders and to implement the upcoming, bespoke offerings which will provide our clients with innovative, transparent trading solutions and deliver liquidity."

"Following years of remarkable change, ITG is now primed for growth," said Dave Houlding, who

recently transitioned to Chairman of the Board. "Sean is an experienced CEO who has excelled at both strategic leadership and growth management. He is well-positioned to lead our team at this time."

