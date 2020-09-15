Independent Research Firm identifies Wipro as a Leader in Healthcare and Life Sciences Robotic Process Automation

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: RPA Service Providers In Healthcare, Q3 2020.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of automation across the Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) value chain. Forrester initiated this research to get a deeper insight into how automation projects are unfolding in the HCLS industry. The report evaluated the current offering, market presence and strategy of 12 of the most significant emerging Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service providers in HCLS.

In addition to being named a leader, Wipro received differentiated ratings in the intelligent automation, attended automation, unattended automation, HCLS Automation, Knowledge Transfer and commercial model criteria. The Forrester report stated that, "Of all the vendors [Forrester] evaluated, Wipro has the most experience building bots for HCLS clients and delivering automations to HCLS clients under outcomes-based procurement models." The report also noted, "Clients said that Wipro is their trusted strategic advisor on new [Artificial Intelligence] (AI) technologies and emerging governance models."

"The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing healthcare organizations (HCOs) to scale operations to care for an unprecedented number of patients. The entire healthcare value chain is under scrutiny for opportunities to increase throughput and carve out cost. Life sciences organizations face pressure to accelerate research, manufacturing, and distribution…COVID-19 will eventually pass, but the automation tools and strategies being deployed today are here to stay," says the report authored by Jeff Becker, Senior Analyst, Forrester Research. The report later notes, "Wipro is an all-purpose service provider; it's a strong fit for enterprises that need strategic governance advice or those that just need a team of bot developers willing to work at risk."

Bill Stith – Senior Vice President and Global Head, Health Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, "As we navigate the current challenges, we continue to invest in co-innovation with our clients and extended partner ecosystem to empower the global health workforce. We provide automation architectures, governance frameworks and machine-learning-based decision management which can be scaled at velocity, so their time is freed to address greater health challenges. We continue to discover, analyze and design new automated processes and intuitive artificial intelligence interventions, across the care continuum from clinical trials to care delivery to claims processing, offering these through creative servicing models. We believe this recognition exemplifies our market leadership in this segment of digital health."

To view a custom version of the report, please click here

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Media Contact:

Nisha Chandrasekaran

Wipro Limited

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers' ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers' purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

SOURCE Wipro Limited

For further information: Phone: +91 9538500808