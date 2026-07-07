Independent BC-Born Adventure Series Finding Nowhere Reaches #4 on Amazon Prime Video

From Prince George to Prime Video: A BC family story rooted in the land.

CHILLIWACK, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Finding Nowhere, a new independent adventure series created by three British Columbia cousins, has climbed to #4 on

Amazon Prime Video's Adventure TV rankings following its recent launch. The series is also streaming on Roku and Tubi.

Joel Primus and Ryan Primus Finding Nowhere (CNW Group/Finding Nowhere)

Watch the series:

https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0OZKM1KAC17WWYTOE36MIFRKN9

Born in Prince George, cousins Joel Primus, Ryan Primus, and Seth Steward grew up on very different paths before reconnecting as adults. Joel's family moved to the Fraser Valley, Seth's settled in Williams Lake, while Ryan remained in Prince George.

Joel appeared on CBC's Dragons' Den before building the underwear company Naked Underwear, which later became publicly listed. He went on to produce the documentaries Raising Global Citizens, Colombia and REVIVE. Ryan remained in northern British Columbia, working as a stonemason while developing a lifetime of practical skills through hunting, fishing, and foraging. Seth became a director of photography and editor based in the Cariboo.

The idea for Finding Nowhere began when Ryan, after years of encouraging his cousins to learn to hunt, invited Joel and Seth to film one of his hunts. While documenting the experience, Joel realized there was a much bigger story to tell--one about family, mentorship, rewilding, and reconnecting with the land. The series follows Joel's journey as he learns hunting and life outdoors from Ryan, inviting viewers into the rewilding process rather than telling them what to think.

Equal parts humour, humility, and adventure, the series follows the cousins through hard earned successes, inevitable mistakes, and conversations with guides, farmers, conservationists, and local residents.

The independently produced series received early support from Corlane Sporting Goods, a long-standing Dawson Creek outdoor retailer, and is distributed internationally by New York-based Big Media Distribution.

Filmed entirely in British Columbia, the first season features Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Horsefly, Dawson Creek, McLeod Lake, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Ucluelet, and Parksville, celebrating the province's landscapes, communities, and outdoor traditions.

Powered largely by word of mouth, Finding Nowhere's climb to #4 on Amazon Prime Video suggests audiences continue to connect with authentic Canadian stories about family, conservation, and reconnecting with the land.

SOURCE Finding Nowhere

Media Contact: Joel Primus, Co-Creator | Finding Nowhere, Email: [email protected], www.findingnowhereshow.com