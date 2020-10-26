MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that Health Canada has accepted its New Drug Submission (NDS) for pemigatinib, a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for adults with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement.

The NDS is based on data from the FIGHT-202 study evaluating pemigatinib as a treatment for patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. Study results demonstrated that in patients harboring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 36 percent (primary endpoint), and median duration of response (DOR) of 9.1 months (secondary endpoint) with a median follow-up of 21 months. Adverse events observed included Retinal Pigment Epithelial Detachment (RPED) and hyperphosphatemia. The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 20%) are hyperphosphatemia, alopecia, diarrhea, nail toxicity, fatigue, dysgeusia, nausea, constipation, stomatitis, dry eye, dry mouth, decreased appetite, vomiting, arthralgia, abdominal pain, hypophosphatemia, back pain, and dry skin.

"The need for new therapies for patients with cholangiocarcinoma remains urgent, as they have limited treatment options beyond first-line chemotherapy and often face a poor prognosis," said Josée Brisebois, Ph.D., Head of Medical Affairs, Incyte Biosciences Canada. "We intend to work closely with Health Canada as we seek to bring this innovative targeted therapy to patients suffering from this difficult disease as soon as possible." This NDS marks the first marketing application that Incyte Biosciences Canada has made to Health Canada since establishing operations in Canada in April 2020.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer that forms in the bile duct. It is classified based on its anatomical origin: intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) occurs in the bile duct inside the liver and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma occurs in the bile duct outside the liver. Patients with cholangiocarcinoma are often diagnosed at a late or advanced stage when the prognosis is poor.1,2 The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma varies regionally and ranges between 0.3-3.4 per 100,000 in North America and Europe.1 FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements occur almost exclusively in iCCA, where they are observed in 10-16% of patients.3-5,1 FGFRs play an important role in tumor cell proliferation and survival, migration and angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels). Activating fusions, rearrangements, translocations and gene amplifications in FGFRs are closely correlated with the development of various cancers.

About FIGHT-202

The FIGHT-202 is a multi-center, open-label, single-arm, Phase 2 study (NCT02924376) that evaluated the safety and efficacy of pemigatinib – a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor – in adult (age ≥18 years) patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with documented FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement.

Patients were enrolled into one of three cohorts – Cohort A (FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements), Cohort B (other FGF/FGFR genomic alterations) or Cohort C (no FGF/FGFR genomic alterations). All patients received 13.5 mg pemigatinib orally once daily (QD) on a 21-day cycle (two weeks on/one week off) until radiological disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The primary endpoint of FIGHT-202 was overall response rate (ORR) in Cohort A, assessed by independent review per RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints include ORR in Cohorts B, A plus B, and C; and duration of response (DOR).

For more information about FIGHT-202, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02924376.

About FIGHT

The FIGHT (FIbroblast Growth factor receptor in oncology and Hematology Trials) clinical trial program includes ongoing Phase 2 and 3 studies investigating the safety and efficacy of pemigatinib therapy across several FGFR-driven malignancies. Phase 2 monotherapy studies include FIGHT-202, as well as FIGHT-201 investigating pemigatinib in patients with metastatic or surgically unresectable bladder cancer, including with activating FGFR3 mutations or fusions/rearrangements; FIGHT-203 in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms with activating FGFR1 fusions/rearrangements; FIGHT-207 in patients with previously treated, locally-advanced/metastatic or surgically unresectable solid tumor malignancies harboring activating FGFR mutations or translocations, irrespective of tumor type. FIGHT-205 is a Phase 2 study investigating pemigatinib plus pembrolizumab combination therapy and pemigatinib monotherapy as first-line treatment for metastatic or unresectable bladder cancer harboring FGFR3 mutations or rearrangements who are not eligible to receive cisplatin. FIGHT-302 is a Phase 3 study investigating pemigatinib as a first-line treatment for patients with cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements.

About Pemigatinib

Pemigatinib is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3 which, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated selective pharmacologic activity against cancer cells with FGFR alterations.

The safety and efficacy of pemigatinib is under review and the market authorization in Canada has not yet been obtained.

Pemigatinib is marketed by Incyte in the United States. Incyte has granted Innovent Biologics, Inc. rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib in hematology and oncology in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Incyte has retained all other rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib outside of the United States.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: whether or when pemigatinib might be approved in Canada, for the treatment of, and whether or when pemigatinib might provide a treatment option for, patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements, and the FIGHT clinical trial program. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses; expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

References 1. Banales JM, et al. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2016;13:261‒280. 2. Uhlig J, et al. Ann Surg Oncol. 2019;26:1993–2000. 3. Graham RP, et al. Hum Pathol. 2014;45:1630‒1638. 4. Farshidfar F, et al. Cell Rep. 2017;18(11):2780–2794. 5. Ross JS et al. The Oncologist. 2014;19:235–242.

