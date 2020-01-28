Inclusive Technology Launch Skyle - the World's First Eye Tracker for iPad Pro

Communication

Skyle is a brilliant new method of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC). By using eye tracking, users can now access AAC Apps such Proloquo2Go, GoTalk NOW, and TouchChat, to express themselves. Furthermore, features like the Skyle's anti-reflective coating, protective case with built-in mounting plate, and the lightweight design ensure total flexibility to communicate wherever you go.

Environmental Control

Skyle can serve as a home hub by enabling control over appliances in the home or school. By downloading an environmental control App, such as EnvirON, users can control a range of compatible appliances from your iPad. This can include infra-red products such as TVs and music systems, or mains-controlled lamps, fans, kitchen appliances or door and window openers.

Independence

Skyle goes beyond being just an AAC method because it opens up the power of the Apple App Store, enabling a choice of millions of iOS Apps which now have the option of being accessed independently using only eye gaze. This means that users of Skyle will be able to communicate with friends and family using Social Media tools like Facebook and Twitter, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and make video calls using Apps such as FaceTime and Skype. Skyle also offers the opportunity to watch videos, surf the web, play games and so much more, all by using only the eyes.

Skyle has the potential to revolutionise the way countless individuals interact with the world, by opening up new ways of communicating, and empowering them with increased independence.

