InCharge Energy and RocketEV Launch InCharge Energy Canada, powered by RocketEV, Delivering End‑to‑End Electrification Infrastructure and Always‑On Charging for Canadian Fleets

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- InCharge Energy, a leading provider of turnkey fleet electrification solutions across North America, today announced the launch of InCharge Energy Canada, powered by RocketEV, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion. RocketEV becomes InCharge Energy's first subsidiary partner in Canada, operating locally under the InCharge brand and extending InCharge's end-to-end deployment, management, and service model to Canadian fleets.

This partnership expands InCharge Energy's proven North American model into the Canadian market, enabling customers to benefit from a unified, vertically integrated offering designed to turn chargers on -- and keep them on -- through robust engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and long‑term service.

Delivering Canadian Fleet and Public Charging Expertise

Through this partnership, RocketEV will lead installation, construction, and field labor for EV charging infrastructure projects nationwide. Operating as InCharge Energy Canada, the company will sell, install, commission, and maintain charging systems while adhering to InCharge Energy's engineering, safety, and performance standards.

RocketEV brings deep operational expertise in fleet and public EV charging, supported by a trained and certified technical workforce equipped to perform installation, commissioning, diagnostics, repairs, and long‑term service. This provides strong national coverage and rapid response capability for Canadian customers, enabling faster project delivery and highly reliable ongoing operations.

"RocketEV's on‑the‑ground knowledge and technician force make them an ideal partner as we expand our Canadian service footprint," said Rich Mohr, CEO at InCharge Energy. "Together, we will deliver charging systems that turn on quickly -- and stay on -- through strong engineering, cloud connectivity, and comprehensive field service."

End‑to‑End Capability: EPC, Procurement, Cloud Monitoring, Operations & Maintenance

With InCharge Energy Canada, Canadian fleets will gain access to a complete suite of charging‑infrastructure services:

EPC & Design‑Build Delivery

End‑to‑end project execution including site evaluation, engineering, hardware procurement, utility coordination, makeready construction, installation, and commissioning -- all aimed at accelerating time‑to‑energization.

Cloud‑Connected NOC/SOC Monitoring

All chargers deployed under InCharge Energy Canada will connect to the cloud‑based InControl platform, enabling Network Operations Center (NOC) and Service Operations Center (SOC) connection. This allows real‑time charger health diagnostics, remote resets, firmware updates, fault detection, and active performance management.

Operations & Maintenance (O&M)

A combined field‑service force leveraging RocketEV's regional technician presence and InCharge Energy's service protocols to deliver preventive maintenance, on‑site repairs, warranty services, and performance optimization.

InControl: Smart Energy & Charger Management Software

The InControl platform can also provide customers with intelligent load management, fleet scheduling, session analytics, and open‑API integrations -- providing visibility into charger performance and energy usage while enabling cross‑border operational consistency.

In addition, InCharge Energy Canada supports access to multiple charger management systems (CMS) under a single service provider, allowing customers to operate and maintain chargers across different platforms while working with one unified operational partner.

"Becoming InCharge Canada, powered by RocketEV allows us to bring world‑class charging reliability to Canadian fleets," said Gerry De Luca, President of RocketEV. "By combining local expertise with InCharge's proven operational model, we're setting a new standard for dependable fleet charging in Canada".

InCharge Energy will train and certify RocketEV technicians to ensure all installations, commissioning, repairs, and maintenance meet InCharge's North American technical and operational standards.

About InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy provides end‑to‑end EV charging infrastructure, software, and service solutions for commercial fleets and organizations across North America, helping customers deploy, operate, and maintain reliable charging systems built for real‑world performance.

About RocketEV

RocketEV is a Canadian EV charging infrastructure company specializing in the design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fleet and public charging systems. With a focus on operational reliability and high‑quality field execution, RocketEV supports customers nationwide with a trained technical workforce and deep experience delivering charging infrastructure at scale.

Media Contacts

InCharge Energy

Junko Green

Sr. Director, Marketing

[email protected]

RocketEV / InCharge Canada by RocketEV

Gerry De Luca

President

[email protected]

SOURCE InCharge Energy, Inc.