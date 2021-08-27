Incedo CEO Nitin Seth Recognized as a Life Sciences Industry Leader

"The genesis of the PharmaVOICE 100 was to showcase people — people who inspire change, people who inspire others to stretch and reach their goals, people who are committed to making the world a healthier place," says Taren Grom , editor and co-founder, PharmaVOICE. "Nitin and all the PV100 honorees exemplify this inspiration."

"I am deeply grateful to be considered and included in this select group of Life Sciences leaders and visionaries," said Nitin. "While my career has been founded on helping others thrive, I want to highlight the tremendous work done by the Incedo team to enable our Life Sciences clients to strategically develop and implement their digital transformation strategies. I'm proud of them and very appreciative of PharmaVOICE for this major honor."

PharmaVOICE 100 is an annual list established by PharmaVOICE magazine that recognizes individuals whose inspiration, motivation, and outstanding leadership have made an impact to the life sciences industry. The distinguished honorees are nominated by thousands of PharmaVOICE readers and are selected based on specific criteria as well as involvement in community and philanthropic efforts. The honorees represent a broad cross-section of Life Sciences industry leaders.

The July/August special issue of PharmaVOICE magazine is available online. To learn more about Seth's leadership and accomplishments, please visit https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#1.

