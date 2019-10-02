Inc. Magazine names TEACH-NOW Founder Dr. Emily Feistritzer To Top Ten Groundbreaker List

Seventy-eight year old founder of teacher education startup also named to top 100 entrepreneur list by Fast Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- TEACH-NOW, which challenged the traditional teacher education model eight years ago with its innovative combination of online and classroom instruction, announced today that its founder, Dr. Emily Feistritzer, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of its Top Ten Groundbreakers in the 2019 Female Founders 100 list in the magazine's October 2019 issue.

Inc. reports: "A 78-year-old former nun, Feistritzer learned a long time ago that she didn't like traditional teaching methods. So, in 2011, she founded TEACH-NOW to train and certify teachers online. Now with master's certifications in high-growth disciplines like early-childhood and special-needs education, TEACH-NOW has helped 4,000 aspiring teachers in 125 countries. 'I owe everything to my mother,' says Feistritzer. 'She was a teacher.'"

Earlier this year, Fast Company named Dr. Feistritzer as one of 2019's 100 Most Creative People in Business.

According to Fast Company, "Education expert Emily Feistritzer has studied how best to prepare teachers for over 40 years, leading her to testify in front of Congress and state legislatures, brief members of presidential administrations, and now, push for accessibility in education."

Dr. Feistritzer has built TEACH-NOW into one of the fastest growing teacher education programs in the country. Its custom-built learning platform's unique approach to teacher preparation clears the way for college graduates, veterans and other career-switchers to be certified to teach in the United States and overseas. Its success led to the creation of the TEACH-NOW Graduate School of Education, which enables candidates to earn a Master's degree in education as well as obtain a teaching license recognized all over the world.

ABOUT TEACH-NOW

Founded in 2011, TEACH-NOW Graduate School of Education is a collaborative, activity-based, technology-centric teacher preparation program and degree-granting institution whose mission is to empower tomorrow's teachers for tomorrow's students in tomorrow's world. TEACH-NOW offers a nine-month post-baccalaureate teacher certification program and 12-month Master's in Education degree programs with a focus on globalization of education, education research, early childhood education, special education or teaching multilingual learners -- with educational leadership and educational technology to follow soon. TEACH-NOW has enrolled nearly 4,000 students from 125 countries. For more information, visit https://teach-now.edu/.

Contact:

Mollie Fullington (917) 414-1639

Email: mollconkfull@gmail.com

SOURCE TEACH-NOW

Related Links

http://teach-now.edu

