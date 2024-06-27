KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Malaysia is officially stepping foot into the Web3 blockchain industry with the inaugural Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW), in partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). Minister of Digital, YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo is expected to attend the week-long on-ground event which aims to explore the future of Web3 in Malaysia.

AN EMERGING MALAYSIAN INDUSTRY

Inaugural malaysia blockchain week MYBW to kick off in kuala lumpur IN july 2024

Web3 and blockchain technology took the entire world by storm in just a short few years, including Malaysia. While initially full of speculation, the industry is quickly ripening into one with tangible, real-world impact.

"The Malaysian government has backed blockchain technology in the country with supportive government policies, regulations, and initiatives to foster blockchain development." – Noelle Lee, Lydian Labs.

As corporate and government bodies express interest in the endless possibilities of Web3, MYBW aims to facilitate conversation and discussion between such parties and around the industry as a whole, bringing together the brightest and most influential parties in Malaysia via speakers, demos, and more, creating a value chain which benefits every stakeholder in the ecosystem that ultimately exponentiates the tech growth of Malaysia via the blockchain.

"Malaysia boasts a rapidly growing tech ecosystem with a strong emphasis on digital transformation. In line with our national strategic initiative, Malaysia Digital, MDEC aims to provide the best resources towards nurturing this ecosystem for tech entrepreneurs and support for the numerous tech startups, incubators, and accelerators breaking ground on blockchain innovation. MDEC is committed to fostering effective collaborations to establish Malaysia as ASEAN's digital hub" – Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of MDEC.

A MEETING OF MINDS

Major panel discussions and more than 20 keynote speakers will open the curtain on important blockchain topics such as regulatory issues, the decentralised finance & syariah digital economy, blockchain traceability, NFTs & Web3 Gaming, and the impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Malaysian landscape.

Local industry giants Matthew Tan, CEO of Etherscan, and Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of CoinGecko, will also be sharing their expertise with fellow Malaysians, offering attendees a rare chance to meet them in person.

Catch Malaysians who have gained a name for themselves in the digital sphere such as Siong, co-founder of Jupiter; TN, co-founder of Pendle Finance; Shawn Chong, co-founder of Salus; Dr Ian Tan, COO of Lydian Labs; Nicole Yap, Founder of 8SIAN NFT and more, while also keeping an eye for international names such as Chess, CEO of GM Network; Dr Kang Li, CSO of CertiK; Victor Ji, Co-Founder of Manta Network and many more.

Malaysian Blockchain Week will have side-events, such as the Growth Charger Hackathon, Offchain Global Conference leading up to the main event to be held in the Malaysian landmark World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Tickets for MYBW are already available on the official website .

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 31 July - 1 August 2024 | 10am - 6pm

Location: World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL)

Website details: https://myblockchainweek.com/

About Lydian Labs

Lydian Labs is a full stack Web3 solutions provider focused on the APAC region and China, providing 3 main pillars of services: Advisory, Tech, and Marketing.

To know more about Lydian Labs, visit https://bit.ly/LydianLabs or find them on X (formerly known as Twitter).

