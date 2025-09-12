Inaugural DARE Innovation Awards to Celebrate Manitoba's Boldest Entrepreneurs During MbTech Week 2026

Presented by Bell MTS and hosted by North Forge at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Manitoba's entrepreneurial community is invited to help spotlight innovation by nominating changemakers for the inaugural DARE Innovation Awards, presented by Bell MTS and hosted by North Forge, taking place on February 24, 2026.

The awards will recognize individuals and organizations whose bold vision, transformative leadership, and lasting impact have shaped Manitoba's innovation landscape. Nominations are now open at dareinnovationawards.com in nine categories designed to showcase the depth and diversity of innovation in Manitoba.

"We want to hear about the trailblazers who have built Manitoba's innovation community from the ground up, as well as the next generation of entrepreneurs who are daring to change the future," said Dana Driedger, Chair of the DARE Innovation Awards and Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives at North Forge. "By nominating both past and present innovators, we can celebrate the full scope of Manitoba's entrepreneurial spirit and ensure these stories of bold vision and impact are recognized."

The DARE Innovation Awards will be a flagship highlight of Tech Manitoba's MBTech Week 2026, bringing together leaders from business, government, academia, and the broader innovation community for an unforgettable evening of recognition and connection. The event will also mark the 10th anniversary of North Forge.

"The DARE Innovation Awards will shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals and companies driving growth and innovation in Manitoba," said Joelle Foster, President and CEO of North Forge. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are proud to honour the entrepreneurs who embody the spirit of daring to dream big, take risks, and make a lasting impact."

Nominations are open until November 15, 2025. Submit today at dareinnovationawards.com .

The evening will feature an awards ceremony, networking opportunities, and a celebration of Manitoba's vibrant innovation ecosystem.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026





Location: Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada , Winnipeg





, Presented by: Bell MTS





Hosted by: North Forge

About North Forge

North Forge is Canada's only non-profit startup incubator, accelerator, and fabrication lab. Supporting entrepreneurs in building and scaling their businesses through mentorship, resources, and a collaborative community, North Forge has played a pivotal role in growing Manitoba's innovation economy. In 2026, the organization proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary.

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is Manitoba's leading communications company, providing advanced broadband, wireless, TV, and business communication services. Bell MTS is proud to support local innovation and entrepreneurial growth through initiatives like the DARE Innovation Awards.

2026 DARE Innovation Award Categories

BioSpark Award – Breakthrough innovation in bioscience, pharmaceuticals, or life sciences advancing health and wellness.





– Breakthrough innovation in bioscience, pharmaceuticals, or life sciences advancing health and wellness. Ecosystem Builder in Innovation Award – A leader, mentor, organization, or initiative dedicated to growing and supporting Manitoba's innovation ecosystem.





– A leader, mentor, organization, or initiative dedicated to growing and supporting innovation ecosystem. Emerging Innovator Award – Early-stage entrepreneurs or startups demonstrating exceptional creativity, potential, and traction.





– Early-stage entrepreneurs or startups demonstrating exceptional creativity, potential, and traction. Indigenous Innovation Award – An Indigenous entrepreneur or organization advancing cultural preservation or economic development through innovation.





– An Indigenous entrepreneur or organization advancing cultural preservation or economic development through innovation. Innovation in Industry Award – Companies revolutionizing traditional sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, or energy through innovation.





– Companies revolutionizing traditional sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, or energy through innovation. Legacy Innovator Award – A Manitoban whose long-standing contributions have transformed their field through innovation.





– A Manitoban whose long-standing contributions have transformed their field through innovation. Lights, Camera, Innovation Award – Creativity and technology in film, digital media, or storytelling that elevates Manitoba's media landscape.





– Creativity and technology in film, digital media, or storytelling that elevates media landscape. Research to Reality Award – Researchers or academic teams that have successfully translated research into real-world market or community value.





– Researchers or academic teams that have successfully translated research into real-world market or community value. Tech for Good Award – Innovations that create positive social, environmental, or community impact.

Media Contact: Devon Shewchuk, Vice Chair, DARE Innovation Awards, Partnership & Marketing Manager, North Forge, (204) 770-8568, [email protected]