Inagene Diagnostics Inc. Launches Canada's Most Comprehensive Genetic Test for Cardiovascular Medications, Highlighting Major Gaps in Heart Medication Awareness

The majority of Canadians (59 per cent) are unaware that a genetic interaction could make a popular heart attack and stroke medication ineffective*

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto-based Inagene Diagnostics Inc. is announcing the launch of its Cardiovascular Health Test , Canada's most comprehensive genetic test for cardiovascular-related medications. With a simple cheek swab, the test helps Canadians find personalized treatments and the right heart medication that could save their lives. The test is based on pharmacogenetics - the science of how genes and medications interact. The launch follows a new study commissioned by Inagene that revealed alarming gaps in public awareness about the role of genetics in heart medication effectiveness and potential side effects.

Research shows more than 99 per cent of people have genetic variants that affect their body's medication response. Yet according to the new study, 59 per cent of Canadians are unaware that a genetic interaction may make one of Canada's most popular medications for heart attack and stroke ineffective. The study also revealed that:

Three-quarters of Canadians (76 per cent) are worried about heart health or are paying more attention to it as they age.

Boomers are not in the know about pharmacogenetics. Despite 86 per cent of Canadians aged 65+ requiring daily medication to manage their health, 8 out of 10 don't know about this kind of testing and its availability.

"It's critical that Canadians understand the role of genetics in medication effectiveness, especially for something as crucial as heart health. Our new Cardiovascular Health Test offers personalized genetic insights into how your body responds to heart medication that aid in cholesterol-lowering, blood thinning, heart functioning, and more," said Heather McCarten, President & CEO, Inagene Diagnostics Inc. "The results speak for themselves based on the success of our tests. In fact, 76 per cent of people who have taken our pain and mental health tests have a medication change recommended by their healthcare provider. We are confident our new Cardiovascular Health Test, based on cutting-edge science, will help Canadians make personalized healthcare decisions to help prevent events like heart attacks and strokes."

Serious medication and genetic interactions are common for heart disease and stroke:

Clopidogrel (Plavix) - a drug prescribed to over 80 per cent of Canadians and Americans who are hospitalized with acute coronary syndrome and heart attacks - might not work for more than one-third of people on average to thin your blood based on your genetics.

and Americans who are hospitalized with acute coronary syndrome and heart attacks - might not work for more than one-third of people on average to thin your blood based on your genetics. Commonly prescribed heart medications like warfarin and statins can have genetic interactions that can cause side effects and affect dosing.

Inagene's new cardiovascular test provides the most comprehensive pharmacogenetic analysis. It includes 49 medications, such as clopidogrel, warfarin, and various statins, and tests for over 80 gene variants.

About Inagene Diagnostics Inc.

Inagene is a Canadian company with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. Its goal is to be a trusted ally working to shorten the journey to optimal health. Inagene delivers personalized health insights tailored to each individual's unique genetic profile, empowering informed decisions about medications. Genetic analysis is performed in Inagene's CLIA -accredited Toronto Laboratory. Inagene also holds a Medical Device Establishment Licence from Health Canada.

*The results are taken from a nationally representative (by age, gender and geography) survey of 1,500 Canadian adults in EN/FR from 20th to 23rd September 2024 using an online research access panel.

