MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On August 26, 2022, Paul Maurice filed an application with the Financial and Consumer Service Tribunal (FCST) seeking a review of an IIROC Hearing Panel decision on liability dated July 29, 2022. On March 23, 2023, Mr. Maurice filed a Notice of Withdrawal to withdraw his Application for a review.

The IIROC Hearing Panel decision on liability is available at:

Re Maurice, 2022 IIROC 18

The IIROC Hearing Panel decision on penalty is available at:

Re Maurice, 2022 IIROC 35

