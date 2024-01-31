TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The application for a review of the decision of a hearing panel of the Mutual Fund Dealer Association in the matter of Krystal Vanlandschoot dated January 29, 2021 was dismissed by the Capital Markets Tribunal on January 22, 2024.

The Capital Markets Tribunal released its oral reasons and decision on January 22, 2024.

The Capital Markets Tribunal's decision is available at: Vanlandschoot (Re)

The hearing panel's decision dated January 29, 2021, is available at: Vanlandschoot, Krystal Jean - Reasons for Decision

During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, Krystal Vanlandschoot conducted business out of the Simcoe, Ontario area.

