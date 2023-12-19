TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - A first appearance was initially scheduled before a hearing panel of the Ontario District Hearing Committee of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) in the matter of Carren Kwok Wah Au on November 23, 2023. The first appearance was adjourned to January 25, 2024.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

New Hearing Date: January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Via Videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Carren Kwok Wah Au engaged in the following violations of the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules:

(a) Between 2009 and 2021, the Respondent misappropriated or failed to account for monies that the Respondent obtained from clients and other individuals, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rule 2.1.1); and

(b) beginning November 2022, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation into the Respondent's conduct by MFDA Staff, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 6.2.1 (formerly section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1).

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations are available at:

Au, Carren Kwok Wah – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

