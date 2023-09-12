HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - A motion has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Mutual Fund Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) in the matter of Adib Khaldi.

The motion is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

Motion Date: September 13, 2023 at 10:00 am Atlantic Time

Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia (via videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact [email protected].

The motion relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against the respondent. The allegations are:

Allegation #1: Between July 2020 and September 2020 , the Respondent engaged in securities related business outside the Member by providing investment advice to individuals in respect of non-mutual fund securities through the use of an online forum, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1).



Allegation #2: Between July 2020 and September 2020 , the Respondent engaged in an unapproved outside activity by receiving monthly subscription payments in relation to an online forum where he provided investment advice to individuals, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.3, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1).



Allegation #3: Between July 2019 and January 2020 , the Respondent processed 18 transactions in respect of 13 clients as redemptions and purchases, rather than as switches, thereby:

a. engaging in conduct which gave rise to a conflict of interest which the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member, or ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.4[1] and 2.1.1; or

b. failing to comply with the Member's policies and procedures with respect to the processing of trades as switches, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1).

The Notice of Hearing which sets out the allegations is available at:

Khaldi, Adib – Notice of Hearing

The motion is being brought by Enforcement Staff seeking an order to amend the Notice of Hearing to incorporate 10 additional clients and approximately 35 redemptions and approximately 49 purchases that should have been processed as switches which ought to have been included in Allegation #3 of the Notice of Hearing.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia area.

* * *

