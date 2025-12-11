MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As Christmas approaches, Little Brothers reminds the public that while the holiday season often brings attention to the isolation and loneliness experienced by many older adults, this reality persists well beyond December 25. In Quebec, the proportion of people aged 65 and over continues to grow; in 2025, they represent nearly one quarter of the population.

In this context, Little Brothers is calling for solidarity to support its mission: to accompany older adults living alone, without close family or support, until the end of their lives, by offering steady, warm, and meaningful human presence.

A presence that changes lives

In December, the mission of Little Brothers takes on its full meaning. Throughout a season associated with long tables, festive meals, and family gatherings, far too many older adults in Quebec are once again preparing to spend the holidays in solitude.

Since 1962, the organization has carried forward a simple and deeply human tradition: ensuring that no older adult is forgotten during the holiday season. This year, more than 2,000 older adults will share a traditional holiday meal surrounded by volunteers in 12 regions across Quebec. For many, it will be the first time in a long while that they will be expected, welcomed, and accompanied with warmth and dignity.

These celebrations, paired with home visits and friendly phone calls, help break isolation and rebuild a sense of belonging. The connections formed over the holidays continue throughout the year: intergenerational pairings, regular visits, social activities, accompaniment on outings, birthday celebrations and more.

When one gesture becomes life-changing

At 96, Mrs. Marchand, who has been accompanied by Little Brothers for the past two years, shares her experience:

"My husband was often ill toward the end of his life. So I learned to cut the grass, shovel snow, wash the walls and clean the windows. For 75 years, and until last year, I drove my own car. Today, I can't anymore, but I still take care of my home and go for a walk every day, rain or shine. Jocelyn and Sylvie, my volunteers, are never far, and that lifts my spirits. I often say they are two rays of sunshine that walk into my home."

An invisible reality with serious consequences

Population aging is accelerating in Quebec, and for a growing number of older adults, the absence of meaningful relationships is becoming a significant vulnerability factor. Multiple studies confirm that social isolation poses a real risk to health.

A lack of lasting social connections is associated with increased physiological stress, a higher risk of depression, faster cognitive decline and a greater likelihood of premature mortality. Some research even compares the health impacts of prolonged isolation to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

A vital mobilization

As the cost of food, adapted transportation and activities continues to rise -- and as recent postal disruptions have slowed fundraising efforts -- the organization reminds the public that only 20% of its funding comes from government sources. The rest relies directly on public generosity and the support of committed partners, including businesses.

"We are not just celebrating Christmas. We are building relationships that last. For many people we accompany, this presence becomes an anchor, a source of support, and sometimes the only family they have. Giving today means allowing someone to be supported now, in six months, in a year, and for as long as needed."-- Catherine Harel Bourdon, President and CEO, Little Brothers

"The holiday season should be synonymous with warmth, sharing and solidarity. Becoming a volunteer or making a donation is an act of deep humanity. That act becomes a relationship. And a relationship can truly transform a life." -- Marie-Thérèse Fortin, actor and spokesperson for Little Brothers

Give now

Little Brothers invites the public to support its mission through a donation or by becoming a volunteer. Every contribution makes it possible to accompany more older adults like Mrs. Marchand.

To give a concrete sense of impact: a $50 donation is enough to offer an older adult a Christmas meal in good company, including transportation, a personalized gift and the presence of a trained volunteer.

Giving today means offering a presence that brings meaning back to days that are far too quiet.

Visit littlebrothers.ca/holidays to take action.

About

Since 1962, Little Brothers has been dedicated to breaking the isolation of older adults living alone by creating a loyal and caring family around them. Active in 12 regions across Quebec, the organization is the only one that accompanies older adults until the end of their lives, regardless of their circumstances. On average, the people accompanied are 85 years old. Affectionately referred to as "Great Friends" by volunteers, they benefit from a meaningful support network for an average of four years, and sometimes for more than ten. Actor Marie-Thérèse Fortin serves as spokesperson for Little Brothers, and actor Béatrice Picard has been its patron since 2007.

