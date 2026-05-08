MONTREAL, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - In Budget 2025, we outlined our plan to build Canada Strong. Since then, we have moved fast to build the major infrastructure, homes, and industries that grow Canada's economy and create lasting prosperity; empower Canadians with better careers and a more affordable life; and protect our communities, our borders, and our way of life.

We delivered concrete savings for Canadians while supporting key national priorities and keeping investments focused on results. We are maintaining a strong fiscal position, with the Spring Economic Update 2026 showing that projected deficits are lower over the fiscal horizon and that we are on track to meet our fiscal anchors.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 is the next step in our plan to build Canada Strong for All. It provides a clear update on the strength of Canada's economy, giving Canadians confidence in our plan. It delivers targeted relief to make life more affordable, support workers, and accelerate the construction of homes and major infrastructure. It also strengthens Canada's competitiveness and economic growth while investing in strong, safe communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, highlighted a key investment from the Spring Economic Update to support combatting crime.

To help address the high rate of hate-related crimes, the Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $75 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, to Public Safety Canada for the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP). The CCSP has been helping all Canadians to be safer by providing funding for communities at risk of hate-motivated incidents to enhance their security measures, including in places of worship, schools, community centres, and other institutions.

Public Safety Canada will simplify the process to apply to the CCSP and offer greater flexibility for security coverage to organizations seeking financial support. Revised program parameters and updated application requirements will help make the process faster and easier. These changes to the CCSP will help to improve safety in Canada's communities, in particular among groups at heightened risk of hate-motivated crime. More information will be made available soon on the CCSP website.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. A Canada that is not just for some, most of the time, but for all, at all times. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quotes

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Communities are strongest when people feel safe, supported, and respected. Through the Canada Community Security Program, we are helping organizations in Montreal and across Canada to enhance their security measures against hate‑motivated incidents, including those driven by antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate targeting 2SLGBTQI+ communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts

Police-reported hate crime in recent years, including incidents driven by antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate targeting 2SLGBTQI+ communities, remains a pressing issue. Communities at risk need more support so they can respond to evolving security challenges.

Year to date data from 2025 shows over 4,500 police-reported hate crime incidents, with 50 per cent targeting race or ethnicity and 22 per cent targeting religion. By strengthening the security of gathering spaces, including places of worship, schools, shelters, and community centres, this measure will benefit all Canadians.

Building on Budget 2025's historic $1.7 billion investment to strengthen the RCMP's response to a wide range of threats related to transnational organized crime, the Spring Economic Update 2026 takes further action to protect people, crack down on criminals and keep Canadians' money safe:

Establishing Canada's first‑ever Financial Crimes Agency, a best‑in‑class law enforcement agency with the mandate, personnel, and authorities needed to investigate sophisticated financial crimes and recover illicit proceeds. The FCA will conduct its own investigations and work closely with the RCMP, other Canadian law enforcement agencies, and international partners, ensuring strong coordination and added capacity without duplicating core police responsibilities. The Agency is supported by $352.7 million over five years starting in 2026–27, with $57.8 million in remaining amortization and $82.1 million ongoing. Protecting Canadians by cracking down on the criminal abuse of money services businesses for money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion, and fraud , through stronger regulations, new enforcement powers, and a proposed ban on crypto ATMs. Strengthening the use of timely financial intelligence to combat extortion, supported by $17.9 million over four years starting in 2026–27 to enhance FINTRAC's detection, deterrence, and disruption capabilities. Advancing Canada's first‑ever whole‑of‑government National Anti‑ Fraud Strategy, with a public consultation launched in March 2026 to seek feedback on a multi‑sector anti‑ fraud framework, alongside measures to strengthen public awareness and support law enforcement. Working with community and industry partners to develop a code of conduct that strengthens protections against economic abuse that undermines Canadians' independence and safety.



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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]