MONTREAL, July 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cinémas Guzzo, the largest independent cinema chain in Quebec, will present the live broadcast of the Pope's Mass to be held at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré. The Mass will be broadcast on July 28, at 10 a.m. in both official languages on all of its screens.

In addition, communion will also be offered during this solemn occasion in all of its 10 locations, which are situated within the Dioceses of Montreal, Saint-Jean-Longueuil and Saint-Jérôme-Mont-Laurier: www.cinemasguzzo.com/cinemas.html

Entry is free. Voluntary donations will be collected under the direction of the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation. All funds that are collected will be transferred to the fundraising campaign for the papal visit.

The Archbishop of Montreal, the Most Reverend Christian Lépine, said: "The faithful in the Greater Montreal Area will be able to take part live in this historic Mass, thanks to the cooperation of Cinémas Guzzo. As well, those who wish will be able to receive communion in union with the faithful, despite the distance, thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers. This will allow us to participate in unity with the Indigenous peoples on this journey of healing."

Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo, President and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo, added: "This visit by Pope Francis is historic. We must all do our part to find a path to reconciliation with the Indigenous peoples, and we wanted to offer our contribution. Thus, making our movie theaters available for such an event was the least we could do."

For group bookings:

Please email [email protected], with your contact information, the name of a contact person, number of people and language preference.

For individual bookings:

People who wish to participate can sign up, starting Sunday, July 24 at noon on the company's website: www.cinemasguzzo.com

To donate to the fundraising campaign for the Pope's visit to Canada :

www.papalvisit.ca

SOURCE Archdiocese of the Catholic Church of Montreal

For further information: For media inquiries to the Archdiocese of Montreal: Mylène Forget, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 514 266-2156, [email protected]; For interview requests with Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo of Cinémas Guzzo: Linda Farha, Zenergy Communications, 1 (866) 440-4034, [email protected]; For media inquiries about the papal visit to Canada: [email protected] (English), [email protected] (French)