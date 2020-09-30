Important step: Speech from the Throne recognizes both Indigenous rights and conservation as objectives for the fishery

Coalition of fishery organizations calls for more details and direct talks on future of the fishery

SHEDIAC, NB, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, in the recent Speech from the Throne has explicitly recognized the twin objectives of both reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and conservation of the fishery.

According to the Speech from the Throne, "the Government will look at continuing to grow Canada's ocean economy to create opportunities for fishers and coastal communities, while advancing reconciliation and conservation objectives. Investing in the Blue Economy will help Canada prosper."

The Coalition of Atlantic and Québec Fishing Organizations, recognized the statement as an important first step. "We support advancing both reconciliation and conservation of the fishery together," said Joel Comeau,MFU local 9 President. "However, we still need action from the Government of Canada and action is needed now". This starts with bringing together the Government, Indigenous Leaders and fishing organizations to directly develop solutions to manage the fishery. Discussions about the management of the fisheries that ignore commercial fishermen will be unsuccessful in bringing long-term peace and reconciliation in coastal indigenous and non-indigenous communities."

It is paramount to recognize conservation as a cornerstone for any government decisions which may impact the health of the fishery. Currently, conservation of the fisheries is at risk because of a lack of enforcement and individuals fishing outside of the government set fishing season. For example, commercial landings for lobster have dropped 65% in St. Mary's Bay, NS, over the past three years according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans data.

"We need any fishing outside of the established fishing season to stop immediately and for DFO to enforce one set of the rules for everyone," said Bernie Berry, President of Coldwater Fishermen's Association. "Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen have a common interest to conserve and protect the fishery. That starts with dialogue and cooperation and we are calling on the Government of Canada to listen to fishermen and to bring Indigenous leaders and fishing organizations to work together directly."

COALITION OF ATLANTIC AND QUÉBEC FISHING ORGANIZATIONS

Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association (BoFIFA)

Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association

Cape Breton Fish Harvesters Association (CBFHA)

Coldwater Lobster Association (CLA)

Eastern Shore Fishermen's Protective Association (ESPFA)

Fundy North Fishermen's Association (FNFA)

Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fishermen's Association (GNSBFA)

Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board (GNSFPB)

Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen's Association (GCIFA)

Maritime Fishermen's Union (MFU)

PEI Fishermen's Association (PEIFA)

Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie

Richmond County Inshore Fishermen's Association (RCIFA)

Scotia Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association (SFIFA)

