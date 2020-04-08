Imperial Equities Issues Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V:IEI) confirms its quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record effective April 17, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be April 16, 2020.

"The payment of our Quarterly dividend keeps an important promise to our shareholders, even at a time of great uncertainty," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities Inc. "We are mindful of the need to demonstrate our ability to adapt to our current environment even while we maintain our commitments to our shareholders, partners and employees."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.



About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by commercial and industrial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780 424-7227, Email: [email protected]

