IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI), through its Board of Directors today announced that effective August 26th, 2024, it has approved a grant of stock options to a Director and Officer of Imperial Equities Inc.

The Director can purchase an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $4.00 per common share pursuant to its stock option plan. The stock options expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780-424-7227, Email: [email protected]