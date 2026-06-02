IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 4.55-ACRE LAND PARCEL IN WEST EDMONTON

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. (TSX: IEI) ("Imperial") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 4.55-acre industrial land parcel strategically located along Edmonton's prominent 178 Street and 103 Avenue. The Transaction closed on May 22, 2026 with a purchase price of $3,400,000.

The fully compacted 4.55-acre site is currently leased to Finning International Inc. under a long-term lease agreement. The site provides Imperial with stable cash flow while preserving future redevelopment opportunities, including commercial frontage along 178 street.

Situated in the heart of West Edmonton's established industrial corridor, the property represents an excellent land banking asset within Imperial's growing real estate portfolio.

"We are excited to add this exceptional property to our portfolio," said Adam Chadi, Chief Operating Officer of Imperial. "The acquisition aligns with our strategy of acquiring well-located raw industrial lands that provide both immediate income and long-term value creation opportunities. With six years remaining on the existing lease, we benefit from stable occupancy while maintaining the flexibility to pursue future build-to-suit development opportunities for industrial users in one of Edmonton's most sought-after industrial locations".

About Imperial Equities Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on industrial, commercial, and agricultural real estate properties in targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com

Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IEI.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

Editorial Contact: Adam Chadi, COO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780-424-7227, Email: [email protected]