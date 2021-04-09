Imperial Equities Declares Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, AB, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share effective Q2, 2021, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record effective April 16, 2021.

"We are pleased to issue our second regular dividend payable since our Board of Directors moved to reinstate it in Q1, 2021, and reflecting our continued confidence that as our community moves towards recovery, our Company's fundamentals remain strong and focused on opportunities for growth this year," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities.

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.



About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780-424-7227, Email: [email protected]

