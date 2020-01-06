Imperial Equities Declares Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V:IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share effective Q1, 2020, payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record effective January 13, 2020.

"Bringing back the dividend expresses gratitude to our shareholders for their loyalty and confidence in our Company, and it reflects our Board's belief that the fundamentals of our Company, reflecting growth and profitability, remain positive," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by commercial and industrial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

