IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q2 2022, payable on April 30, 2022 to shareholders of record effective April 20, 2022.

"The Board has approved an increase in dividends, to $0.08/share annually, effective this Quarter. This is a reflection of the renewed economic stability we are experiencing, as well as our improving Company performance and our optimism about our long-term prospects," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "It has always been our intent to increase the dividend at the appropriate time, recognizing the importance of a consistent dividend as a key Company mandate and a shareholder priority."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

