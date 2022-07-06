IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q3, 2022, payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record effective July 18, 2022.

"This is the second Quarter after increasing our dividend to $0.08/share annually, reflecting stable earnings and consistent Company performance," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "We are pleased to be able to continue to deliver this return to our shareholders as a key performance metric for our Company."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

