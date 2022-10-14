IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI), through its Board of Directors, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q4 2022, payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record effective October 24, 2022.

"Our Company's ongoing performance remains strong despite the broader economic context, and we remain optimistic about our short- and long-term prospects," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "We are pleased to reflect this in our regular quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

