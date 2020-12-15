Imperial Equities Declares Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share effective Q1, 2020, payable on January 31, 2021 to shareholders of record effective January 15, 2021.

"After a very tumultuous year, we are pleased to bring back a dividend for our shareholders. The suspension of the dividend during the 3rd and 4th Quarters of 2020 was out of an abundance of caution given the impacts from COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty. As we emerge from 2020, our Board feels confident in the fundamentals of our company which has weathered the 2020 impacts well. Looking ahead we see growing stability of our market and the projections for growth for our Company," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities.

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.



About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780-424-7227, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.imperialequities.com

