IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share effective Q1, 2022, payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record effective January 14, 2022.

"As we move into 2022, we are pleased to continue to issue a dividend to our shareholders, reflecting our appreciation of their support for our company, and reflecting the ongoing stability and growth we've achieved over the past 18 months," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "Our Board remains committed to prioritizing direct returns to our shareholders on a consistent basis, as a key performance indicator for our Company."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

