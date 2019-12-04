Imperial Equities Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Patricia Misutka

EDMONTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. ("Imperial") today announced that effective December 2, 2019, it has appointed Patricia Misutka, as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Patricia to the senior leadership team of our growing company," said Sine Chadi, CEO. "With our increasingly complex investment portfolio, a challenging economic context and our ambitious plans for future growth, Patricia's perceptive strategic insights and operational expertise are poised to help us focus, refine and improve our internal processes and ready ourselves for future growth."

About Imperial Equities Inc.:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by commercial and industrial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

About Patricia Misutka, MBA:

As Chief Operating Officer for Imperial Equities Inc., Patricia leads the development of the company's strategy and is responsible for overseeing the company's operational procedures and external relations activities.

Patricia Misutka has worked and consulted extensively in the areas of corporate strategy, stakeholder issues, policy development and issues management, advising private and public sector clients and government and non-profit organizations. She has extensive experience in the public sector as Principal Secretary to Alberta Premier Jim Prentice (2014-15) and as Chief of Staff to Edmonton Mayor Stephen Mandel (2004-2013). Most recently, she developed a comprehensive 25-year strategy for the City of Edmonton's Waste Services Branch, including an extensive remodeling of programs and operational platforms in support of the City's goals of 90 percent diversion of waste from landfill.

Patricia Misutka has also completed course work towards her PHD University of Victoria, Gustavson School of Business (Currently ABD) focusing on International Business and Sustainability. She has published and presented in the area of sustainability measurement practices, organizational theory and stakeholder theory and has taught in the areas of corporate strategy, international business, business ethics and marketing. Patricia also received her Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta.

