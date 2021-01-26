Imperial Capital Launches Fortis Fire & Safety

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Capital Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Fortis Fire & Safety, the nation's newest fire protection service company built on the philosophy of People First, Quality Service and Building Lifetime Clients.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to deploy our Back/Buy/Build investment strategy within the fire and life safety industry and are excited to cultivate a world class multi–regional company," said Christopher Harris, Partner at Imperial Capital.

Fortis plans to heavily invest in building its corporate infrastructure to support future growth – expecting to deploy a multi–pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions and partnerships.

"Imperial Capital is steadfast in its commitment to working with founders/owners in targeted industries," said Josh Kochen, Vice President at Imperial Capital. "Fire and life safety is a large and attractive industry with many owners looking for ways to optimize the potential for their businesses. Fortis provides the investment and resources to accelerate growth and continue the legacy these owners have worked so hard to build."

Fortis will position itself as the Next Generation of Fire Protection by building an industry leading company through close partnerships with regional operators and investing heavily in technology.

"Beginning this quarter, we plan to execute our growth strategy," said Harris, "we will methodically expand the business through a significant number of acquisitions and partnerships while maintaining a focus on operational excellence."

"Our flexible acquisition model was designed to ensure we meet the needs of owner-operators across every deal," said Kochen. "Understanding the objectives of owner–operators, combined with Imperial Capital's strong multi–site experience and deep industry knowledge, has Fortis well-positioned for future success in the fire and life safety industry."

For further information on Fortis Fire & Safety, visit www.fortisfire.com.

For further information on Imperial Capital, visit www.imperialcap.com.

About Imperial Capital

Toronto-based, Imperial Capital is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business and consumer services industries. Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing.

