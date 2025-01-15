iMotions to Fully Integrate Affectiva's Media Analytics in Order to Establish Consolidated Global Behavioral Research Unit within Smart Eye Group

Combination of Smart Eye subsidiaries strengthens products and services, further enabling commercial and academic researchers to gain access to unparalleled insights into human behavior



COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- iMotions , the world's leading software platform for studying the drivers behind human behavior and a wholly-owed subsidiary of Smart Eye Group, today announced it will fully integrate Affectiva's Media Analytics in order to create a dedicated, global behavioral research unit within Smart Eye Group.

Operating under the iMotions brand based in Copenhagen and Boston, the integration of Affectiva, the pioneer of computer vision based technology to detect facial expressions, reactions and emotions, will power further innovation, create global synergies, and strengthen iMotions' products and services globally, particularly for brands, advertising agencies and market researchers looking to predict sales and marketing success.

"Researchers increasingly understand the value and importance of emotions in understanding the drivers of human behavior," said Peter Hartzbech, Founder & CEO of iMotions. "Fully integrating Affectiva's Media Analytics market research offering as part of iMotions' online research solutions and investing more heavily in the core technology will allow iMotions to expand reach by creating mindshare and technological synergies that will provide every researcher with the multimodal, multi-dimensional research approaches they will need to be successful today and tomorrow."

Affectiva's software has been integrated into the iMotions platform for more than a decade and full organizational integration further realizes the benefits of Smart Eye's separate 2021 acquisitions of iMotions and Affectiva. Currently, the entities have more than 1000 combined customers, and each has established a leadership position in different verticals.

iMotions, the Copenhagen based company that was self-funded prior to Smart Eye's acquisition, has established a significant global foothold in academia, working with more than 70 of the world's top 100 universities to power cutting-edge research, student development and commercial partnerships.

Affectiva, the MIT Media Lab spinout that raised nearly $60 million prior to Smart Eye's acquisition, is used by over 90% of the world's top 100 advertisers and over a quarter of Fortune Global 500 companies to enhance campaign strategies and product innovations through ad testing, entertainment content testing and qualitative research.

"The integration of iMotions and Affectiva's Media Analytics is a logical step for Smart Eye," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "The combination of each company's strength will enable us to deliver even more comprehensive and insightful solutions to our behavioral research customers. By combining the iMotions and Affectiva Media Analytics' ability to power technological innovation we are confident that we will take business growth to the next level, redefining the understanding of human behavior along the way."

Affectiva's Media Analytics Managing Director, Graham Page, said: "The integration of iMotions and Affectiva Media Analytics creates a unique organisation that can draw on all the key behavioural tools available to researchers to understand people's reactions at a deeper level. Combining iMotions expertise in sensor-based measurement, with Affectiva's deep AI and computer vision capabilities will allow us to bring far more powerful integrated tools to a much wider market."

About iMotions

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Copenhagen, iMotions, a software company, has developed the world's leading human behavior research platform. More than 1,500 organizations around the world – from leading academic institutions to global brands to highly respected healthcare organizations – use iMotions to access real-time, unbiased and naturalistic emotional, cognitive and behavioral data. By integrating and synchronizing all types of human sensor technology into a single platform, iMotions provides researchers with access to deeper and richer insights – and the most complete picture of human behavior. For more information, visit iMotions.com.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,500 research organizations around the world. The global company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions – companies it acquired in 2021 – Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

Media Contact

Todd Graff

CTP for iMotions

[email protected]

+1 617-309-0401

SOURCE iMotions