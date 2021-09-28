Immutable Holdings, Inc. Lists on the NEO Stock Exchange, Bringing A Portfolio of Breakout Blockchain Businesses like NFT.com to Public Markets

Immutable Holdings aims to give investors exposure to a portfolio of blockchain brands strategically positioned to breakout, just as adoption of distributed ledger technologies accelerates. That includes establishing business lines with direct exposure to trading markets and designed for qualified investors. But it also includes consumer brands positioned to bring everyone to the enormous opportunities that blockchain disruption will create. Among its many subsidiaries, Immutable boasts:

NFT.com, the go-to platform for entering the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem offering products and services to make these multimedia digital assets more accessible to the public and provide artists, creators, investors and fans with resources and opportunities to grow their portfolio. Launching in Q4 of 2021.

1-800-Bitcoin and 1800Bitcoin.com will offer free and premium Bitcoin educational materials, including masterclasses in bitcoin investing and books like "Bitcoin for Everyone."

Immutable Asset Management, which makes it easier for institutional investors and high-net worth individuals to invest in digital assets without the complexity of buying and holding cryptocurrencies themselves.

Founded and led by Jordan Fried, former SVP of Business Development and part of the founding team of the now-$11 billion Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings and its portfolio aim to disrupt the crypto investment space by giving more investors wider access to blockchain assets and more consumers blockchain brands that they love.

"Crypto investing can be intimidating, with a big learning curve. Immutable Holdings was built to make blockchain technology and digital asset markets easier to access and adopt. Our goal is to give people the tools they need to capitalize on the booming blockchain opportunity by providing resources they can rely on, all in one portfolio," Fried said. "With so much consolidation in the market right now, going public means we can strategically position ourselves to build and expand our already exciting portfolio of breakout blockchain brands."

With its aggressive approach and already over $100 million dollars under management, Immutable Holdings has garnered the support of strategic investors Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" fame and well-known former CEO of Allergan, Brent Saunders.

"I invested in Immutable Holdings to get a diverse portfolio of blockchain opportunities, including NFT.com, one of the most important and valuable domain names in crypto assets," said O'Leary. "NFT.com is where the puck is going. The opportunity to build profiles in the NFT space with such a powerful and important domain name is why what Immutable Holdings is doing is so valuable."

"Institutional investors are keenly interested in crypto, but also understandably cautious because it's new and uncharted territory," said Saunders, CEO of the newly launched $400M Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company, former CEO of Allergan and a frequent guest on CNBC's Mad Money. "The fact that Immutable Holdings is making it accessible and at a much lower risk will completely blow the doors off the crypto investment opportunity."

About Immutable Holdings, Inc.

Immutable Holdings (HOLD), the Blockchain Holding Company, is on a mission to democratize blockchain investing by building products that make investing in cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT) and other digital assets easy and accessible for both consumer and institutional investors. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts over $150M under management and a portfolio of six companies built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. To learn more, visit: https://www.neo.inc/en/home

