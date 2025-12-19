Immunotherapies Replacing Chemotherapy as Blood Cancer Market to Hit $13B by 2030

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – The recent FDA approval in November of the first bispecific antibody combination for second-line blood cancer treatment marks the departure from traditional chemotherapy that oncologists have been anticipating for decades[1]. Engineered cell therapies and bispecific antibodies are now achieving response rates exceeding 90% in patients with relapsed and refractory hematologic malignancies, demonstrating the transformative power of immunotherapy in blood cancers[2]. These breakthroughs position companies like GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB), Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL), and Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL).

Market forecasters project the CAR-T cell therapy market will surge from $3.87 billion in 2024 to $13.25 billion by 2030, driven by unprecedented efficacy in relapsed and refractory patient populations[3].

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, recently reported advancing its Phase 1 clinical trial of GTB-3650 to Cohort 4, where patients now receive 10μg/kg/day dosing. The company specializes in developing next-generation immunotherapy treatments targeting some of the world's most resistant cancer types through its proprietary natural killer cell engager TriKE platform.





GT Biopharma's Phase 1 dose escalation trial evaluates GTB-3650 in patients facing relapsed or refractory blood cancers expressing CD33, particularly acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). These cancers represent exceptionally challenging cases where conventional treatments have either failed completely or provided only temporary benefit before disease returned.

The therapy harnesses the patient's natural killer cells, an immune cell type that instinctively identifies and eliminates abnormal cells, directing them to attack cancer specifically. Treatment delivery follows a continuous infusion schedule structured as two-week treatment periods followed by two-week rest intervals, with cycles continuing up to four months depending on individual patient response.

"We are highly encouraged by the continued progress of our Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating GTB-3650 in cancer patients, which has now advanced to Cohort 4 at a dose level of 10 µg/kg/day," said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to assessing higher doses, as we are now approaching the efficacy range predicted by preclinical in vivo leukemia models, and we plan to share the next trial update in the first quarter of 2026."

The six patients enrolled throughout Cohorts 1, 2, and 3 have completed GTB-3650 treatment successfully, establishing the therapy's safety profile across escalating dose concentrations. GT Biopharma indicates the current Cohort 4 dose of 10μg/kg/day represents a threshold where clinical efficacy becomes more likely, supported by encouraging immunological biomarker trends and zero dose-limiting toxicities across all completed cohorts.

The first-in-human Phase 1 protocol plans for approximately 14 patients distributed across seven cohorts, with each cohort enrolling two patients at progressively increasing doses starting from 1.25μg/kg/day in Cohort 1 and potentially reaching 100μg/kg/day in Cohort 7 if warranted. Following Cohort 4, three additional escalation levels remain: Cohort 5 testing 25μg/kg/day, Cohort 6 evaluating 50μg/kg/day, and Cohort 7 examining the maximum protocol dose of 100μg/kg/day. The company anticipates providing its next comprehensive trial update during first quarter 2026.

Beyond hematologic malignancies, GT Biopharma is advancing GTB-5550, targeting B7H3, a protein prevalent across multiple solid tumor categories including breast, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, bladder, and prostate cancers. Regulatory submission to initiate GTB-5550 human trials is expected in late December 2025 or January 2026.

Designed as a subcutaneous injection, GTB-5550 offers the potential for eventual self-administration at home, significantly reducing patient burden.

Both therapeutic candidates leverage GT Biopharma's proprietary TriKE platform utilizing specialized antibody fragments initially discovered in camels and llamas. These molecules provide distinct advantages compared to traditional antibodies through their compact size and enhanced stability. GT Biopharma maintains exclusive worldwide licensing rights from the University of Minnesota for this technology.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) presented data from the Phase 1/2 LINKER-MM4 trial showing Lynozyfic monotherapy achieved very good partial response or better of ≥70% across all three dose groups in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients despite limited follow-up. The first-ever BCMAxCD3 bispecific monotherapy trial in this setting demonstrated that 95% of evaluable responders achieved minimal residual disease negative status at 10⁻⁵ sensitivity.

"Lynozyfic monotherapy is already achieving MRD negativity rates comparable to quadruplet regimens but earlier in the treatment course, and these compelling results are expected to deepen with longer follow up," said Robert Orlowski, M.D., Ph.D., Deputy Chair, Professor of Medicine, and Director of Translational Myeloma Research in the Departments of Lymphoma/Myeloma and Experimental Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the lead investigator for the LINKER-MM4 trial. "These results underscore Lynozyfic's potential as a foundational component of frontline treatment regimens for multiple myeloma – or even a monotherapy regimen – for both transplant-eligible and transplant-ineligible patients."

The broad clinical development program includes ongoing Phase 2 expansion at the recommended 200mg dose and the LINKER-MM6 trial evaluating combination therapy in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed patients. Regeneron will host a virtual Regeneron Roundtable investor event on December 10 to discuss its multiple myeloma development program.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) announced new data from its Phase 1b/2 EPCORE CLL-1 trial demonstrating epcoritamab's effectiveness as both monotherapy and in combination regimens for patients with Richter transformation, a rare and aggressive evolution of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In first-line monotherapy, patients achieved a 57% overall response rate with 52% complete response, while 95% of evaluable responders achieved minimal residual disease negative status across all dose groups.

"The results from these trials demonstrate the potential of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, in patients with Richter transformation, a rare, often fatal, transformation of chronic lymphocytic leukemia into an aggressive lymphoma, mostly diffuse large B-cell lymphoma," said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab. "We are deeply committed to exploring epcoritamab as a potential core therapy across a range of B-cell malignancies, both as an initial treatment and as a later line of therapy."

Genmab continues expanding epcoritamab's development across hematologic malignancies through multiple ongoing Phase 3 trials in collaboration with AbbVie.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) presented initial clinical data from its CATULUS Phase 1 trial demonstrating obe-cel achieved a 95.5% overall response rate with 90.9% complete response in pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The safety profile was consistent with the adult experience, showing low rates of high-grade cytokine release syndrome and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (both 8.7%), with 20 of 21 responding patients remaining in ongoing remission at data cutoff.

"Pediatric patients with r/r B-ALL have a poor prognosis, particularly those who relapse early," said Dr. Matthias Will, Chief Development Officer of Autolus. "We were pleased to share the first data from the Phase 1 CATULUS trial showing obe-cel can produce high remission rates in this pediatric patient population, including in patients with high-risk relapse and patients with primary CNS relapse. Consistent with our experience in the adult population, data show low rates of severe CRS and ICANS."

Autolus also presented post-hoc analyses from the FELIX pivotal trial demonstrating that CAR T-cell persistence at three months post-infusion may serve as a marker for predicting long-term outcomes in adult r/r B-ALL patients. Planning for the Phase 2 expansion of the CATULUS trial is underway to further explore obe-cel in pediatric relapsed/refractory B-ALL patients.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) presented new clinical data from its ongoing trial of rondecabtagene autoleucel showing 93% overall response and 76% complete response rates with median progression-free survival of 18 months in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma in the third-or-later-line setting at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Patients evaluated in the second-line setting, comprised predominantly of those with primary refractory disease, achieved an 83% overall response rate and 61% complete response rate, with 70% of complete responders remaining in complete response at six months or longer.

"These data from the ongoing clinical trial showing high rates of durable complete responses along with a manageable safety profile in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma represent the potential of ronde-cel to improve patient outcomes," said Sarah M. Larson, MD, Associate Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles. "The two pivotal trials underway, including the first-of-its kind head-to-head CAR T-cell trial, are expected to provide a comprehensive and robust evaluation of the potential for ronde-cel to demonstrate differentiated benefit over approved CD19 CAR T-cell therapies."

Ronde-cel demonstrated a manageable safety profile appropriate for outpatient administration with no high-grade cytokine release syndrome and five percent or less of patients experiencing Grade 3 or greater immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome following dexamethasone prophylaxis. Lyell has initiated two pivotal clinical trials, PiNACLE-H2H, a Phase 3 head-to-head randomized controlled trial versus lisocabtagene maraleucel or axicabtagene ciloleucel in the second-line setting, and PiNACLE, a single-arm registration trial enrolling up to 120 patients in the third-or-later-line setting.

