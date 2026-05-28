ImmunoGenesis Appoints Chief Medical Officer

Immuno-oncology leader brings more than three decades of experience advancing innovative cancer therapies across biotech, pharma, and the National Cancer Institute

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Claudio Dansky Ullmann, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Dansky Ullmann will support development of the Company's cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor, IMGS-001, and ImmunoGenesis' multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming immune exclusion.

Dr. Dansky Ullmann joins ImmunoGenesis with more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic, and government organizations, with deep expertise in oncology drug development, immunotherapy, cell therapy, translational medicine, and regulatory strategy. Throughout his career, he has led programs from IND-enabling development and first-in-human studies through registrational clinical trials and regulatory approval.

"Claudio is an exceptional physician-scientist and drug developer whose experience perfectly aligns with the next stage of growth for ImmunoGenesis," said James Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoGenesis. "He has successfully advanced innovative oncology programs across multiple modalities and has a deep understanding of how to translate cutting-edge science into meaningful therapies for patients. We are thrilled to welcome Claudio to our leadership team as we continue advancing our pipeline."

Most recently, Dr. Dansky Ullmann served as Chief Medical Officer at Context Therapeutics, where he led development of the company's T-cell engager pipeline, including programs targeting Claudin-6, mesothelin, and Nectin-4. Prior to that, he was Chief Medical Officer at Avenge Bio and CARMA Cell Therapies, where he oversaw development of novel immunotherapy and cell therapy programs from IND through first-in-human clinical studies.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Dansky Ullmann held senior clinical development leadership positions at Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led both early- and late-stage oncology programs, including development activities supporting the approval of Copiktra® (duvelisib). He also spent several years at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), where he held leadership roles within the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP), helping shape national oncology drug development initiatives and collaborative clinical trial strategies.

"I'm excited to join ImmunoGenesis at this important stage in the company's evolution," said Dr. Dansky Ullmann. "The company's scientific vision and commitment to transforming immuno-oncology through the development of novel immunotherapies represents a compelling opportunity to make a meaningful impact for patients with cancer. I look forward to working closely with the team to advance the pipeline and execute on the company's clinical development strategy."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dansky Ullmann will be responsible for shaping and driving the overall clinical, regulatory, and translational strategy, and will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

Dr. Dansky Ullmann earned his M.D. from the Universidad de Buenos Aires School of Medicine and completed his medical oncology training at Guemes Private Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has authored numerous scientific publications and has been an active contributor to the global oncology research community throughout his career.

About ImmunoGenesis

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company's lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. IMGS-001 is currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming immune exclusion to enable a robust immune response in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit immunogenesis.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

James Barlow, President and CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Immunogenesis Inc.