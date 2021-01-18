ImmunoFlex™ Receives FLEX 10™ Product Approval From Health Canada

Industry innovator developing clinically proven, pharmaceutical grade health products secures FLEX 10™ natural product license approval from Health Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - ImmunoFlex™, a life sciences company developing clinically validated, pharmaceutical grade natural health products based on advancements in genomics research, today announced the approval of FLEX 10™ by Health Canada.

"At ImmunoFlex, we work with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system." said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner. "FLEX 10 is the first product in our line up of products designed to achieve this goal so we could not be more delighted with the Health Canada approval."

About FLEX 10TM

FLEX 10TM is ImmunoFlex's unique N-Acetyl-L-cysteine formulation in packs of 30 - 600 mg capsules. FLEX 10TM is a powerful antioxidant, specifically packaged in aluminum blisters to reduce the potential for product oxidation. To sign up for the FLEX 10TM Early Access Program, send an e-mail to [email protected].

About ImmunoFlex™

ImmunoFlex™ works with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system. By combining natural health products with pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and genomics we create patented, premium, immune-boosting products. Learn more at www.immunoflex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about ImmunoFlex's objectives, strategies and tactics that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" as they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various assumptions and estimates. Actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

SOURCE ImmunoFlex

For further information: 604-243-2130