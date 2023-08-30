IMG Shares Fall 2023 Top Destinations, Traveler Spending Habits, and More

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of nearly 40,000 of its members with upcoming September, October, and November travel plans to determine fall's emerging travel trends.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has conducted a review of fall 2023 customer travel plans and predicts the top 5 international destinations for travelers this fall will be:

Mexico Aruba Italy Bahamas Dominican Republic

"Mexico is an incredibly popular destination for travelers throughout the entire year, and it's no surprise that many people are wanting to escape somewhere warm and tropical like Aruba and the Bahamas as fall and winter approach," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "With hurricane season being in the fall, this is a top reason for travelers to purchase travel insurance for their trips."

As travelers embark on their tropical getaways this fall, most will have trips of 9 days in length, which is a day longer than the average for fall 2022 travelers. Not only are travelers increasing the length of their stays in 2023, but they are also increasing the amount they are spending on their trips. Among IMG travelers, there is a 47% increase in the average insured trip cost for fall 2023 travelers compared to 2022.

With more money invested in their travels, more travelers this fall want to make sure their trip investment is protected. IMG has seen a 34% increase in travel protection plan purchases for trips departing Sept. 1 - Nov. 30, 2023 compared to the same date range in 2022.

"A combination of longer trips and increased trip costs has led to more travelers seeking out travel insurance to protect their trip and investment," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer. "Travel insurance is the best way to protect yourself from financial losses should something unexpected happen before or during your trip, and our market-leading series of iTravelInsured travel protection plans are here to meet the varying needs of travelers this fall."

Top 5 Fall Travel Destinations 2022 2023 1. Italy 2. Mexico 3. Canada 4. Brazil 5. Spain 1. Mexico 2. Aruba 3. Italy 4. Bahamas 5. Dominican Republic

