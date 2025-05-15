IMG Shares 2025 Summer Travel Insights: Spending, Safety, and Top Destinations

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of more than 23,000 of its members with upcoming travel plans between June 1 st and August 31 st of 2025 to determine emerging travel trends this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has conducted a review of customer travel plans from the beginning of June to the end of August and predicts this summer's top 5 international destinations for U.S. travelers will be:

Mexico Canada United Kingdom Italy Dominican Republic

Between June 1st and August 31st of 2025, IMG data shows that summer travelers are increasing the amount they are spending on their trips, with a 13% increase in the average insured trip cost compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Additionally, IMG saw more than a 20% increase in travel protection plan purchases among IMG travelers this summer compared to last summer.

"The sharp increase we've seen in travel protection plan interest is a testament to the hard work the IMG team has done to create competitive products and deliver on promises to our customers," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "While there are a number of external factors affecting the travel industry today, it's clear travelers are not shying away from spending, which only increases the importance of having a travel protection plan in place."

Those planning to travel and vacation this summer will be taking trips averaging 10 days in length, which is a day longer than the average for summer travel in 2024.

"For summer travelers wanting well-rounded coverage at an economical price, our iTravelInsured Choice plan is a great option for travelers spending $10,000 or less per person on their trip," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We recently launched an optional Cancel For Any Reason benefit on iTravelInsured Choice, giving travelers even more peace of mind knowing they can cancel their trip for any reason and still get some of their money back."

