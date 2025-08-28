IMG Shares 2025 Autumn Travel Trends: Top Destinations and Increased Spending

IMG took a sample of its customers and reviewed more than 30,000 travel itineraries of members with upcoming travel plans between September 1 st and November 30 th of 2025 to determine emerging travel trends this autumn.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has conducted a review of customers' travel plans from the beginning of September to the end of November and predicts this autumn's top 5 international destinations for U.S. travelers to be:

Mexico – top country 3 years in a row Italy United Kingdom Canada Spain

IMG data shows a 13% increase in the average insured trip cost among IMG travelers this autumn compared to the same time period in 2024, and those planning to travel this season will be taking trips averaging 11 days in length, which is two days longer than the average for autumn 2024 travelers.

With longer trips and more money invested in their travels, more travelers want to make sure their trip investment is protected. IMG has seen more than a 50% increase in travel protection plan purchases among travelers this autumn compared to last autumn.

"As travelers plan longer and more expensive trips this autumn, we're seeing a clear shift toward prioritizing protection and peace of mind," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "With the increase in travel protection plan purchases, it's evident that travelers are taking a more thoughtful approach to planning their experiences abroad."

