IMG Saxony-Anhalt Takes the Stage at Semicon West in Phoenix - Showcasing Europe's Next Frontier for High-Tech Innovation

Building on its successful 2024 appearance, the presentation will highlight Saxony-Anhalt's potential as a high-tech location, an attractive place to live, work, and travel, and a gateway to European markets. The booth's modern design, featuring several illuminated pillars in the state's colors, emphasizes Saxony-Anhalt's strengths in three core areas:

As an investment destination: highlighting the High-Tech Park, Europe's largest investment site (1,100 hectares), along with major semiconductor and high-tech industry projects.

As a great place to live: promoting its quality of life, rich cultural heritage, and diverse recreational opportunities for professionals and their families.

As a career hub: showcasing the state's talent campaign "Germany's Hidden Champion"

International Investors Choose Saxony-Anhalt

Recent major investments demonstrate the region's growing appeal. In the past two years, leading companies such as U.S. technology distributor Avnet, Irish engineering specialist Mercury, Daimler Truck's new Global Parts Center, and chip manufacturer FMC have launched significant projects. Together, they show Saxony-Anhalt's strong position in the global semiconductor and high-tech landscape, offering reliable conditions, skilled professionals, excellent logistics, and investor-friendly support.

Sven Schulze, Minister for Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of Saxony-Anhalt, stated: "Saxony-Anhalt is now an indispensable part of the international semiconductor and high-tech value chain. With a clear focus on investors, highly skilled professionals, and unique infrastructure, we provide companies with the best conditions to drive innovation. Our presence at Semicon West sends a clear message: those who want to grow in Europe will find the right partner in Saxony-Anhalt."

Example Avnet: High-Tech Logistics Center in Bernburg

U.S. technology distributor Avnet is investing more than €225 million in a modern high-performance logistics center in Bernburg (Saale). Covering 190,000 m², the site will create up to 700 jobs by 2031. Starting in March 2026, up to 19,000 packages will be shipped daily to over 30,000 customers worldwide. The facility complements Avnet's existing hubs in Poing (Germany) and Tongeren (Belgium) and emphasizes sustainability through photovoltaic systems and green energy.

FMC: New Chip Factory in Sülzetal near Magdeburg

Ferroelectric Memory Company (FMC), a TU Dresden spin-off, plans to build a memory chip plant in Sülzetal with an investment volume of around €3 billion, partially supported by public funding. The project would restore a key technology lost to Europe since Qimonda's closure in 2009. FMC aims to reduce data center energy consumption, promoting more sustainable AI. Minister Sven Schulze commented: "FMC sets an important signal for the chip industry in Europe and our country." The initiative is considered a key step toward European technological sovereignty.

Mercury: Engineering and Production Center in Schönebeck

Irish firm Mercury is establishing an engineering and manufacturing center in Schönebeck (Elbe) for the semiconductor and data center industries. The initial investment of €25 million may increase to €45 million. Around 200 specialists will provide design and engineering services for customers across Europe.

Daimler Truck: Global Parts Center in Halberstadt

Daimler Truck is investing €500 million in its new Global Parts Center (GPC) in Halberstadt. Spanning 260,000 m², the CO₂-neutral facility will create over 650 jobs and feature one of Europe's largest rooftop photovoltaic systems.

Saxony-Anhalt: A Magnet for High-Tech Investment

The investments by Avnet, FMC, Mercury, and Daimler Truck highlight Saxony-Anhalt's growing momentum as a high-tech hub--combining sustainability, talent, and outstanding investment conditions.

