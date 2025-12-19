IMG Saxony-Anhalt: 2026 in Sight - Saxony-Anhalt Sets the Pace for Future Industries

In addition to cutting-edge medical technology, the industrial sector is also evolving dynamically: Wintipak is already realizing the third construction phase in Star Park Halle and expanding its capacities for aseptic packaging solutions. The investment creates additional space for office, technical, and storage functions and supports the long-term stability of the European production network. With this step, the company explicitly commits to the region and focuses on sustainable, efficient production processes.

A milestone in logistics is taking shape in Bernburg (Saale), where Avnet is establishing a high-performance distribution center for electronic components, including semiconductor electronics, with an investment volume of more than 225 million euros. Operations are scheduled to start in spring 2026-with up to 700 new jobs and the capability to ship tens of thousands of parcels worldwide each day. Sustainable energy supply and modern automation make the center a flagship project for the entire region.

With regard to semiconductor-related industries, Mercury is also taking an important step: The Irish company is building an engineering and manufacturing center in Schönebeck. The opening is likewise scheduled for spring 2026. About 200 skilled professionals will provide innovative engineering services for European high-tech customers. The decision was driven by the strong quality of the location and its central position within Germany.

Another project of supraregional importance was realized in Halberstadt: Daimler Truck's new Global Parts Center-the largest spare parts hub of its kind in Europe-was completed in just two years and has created more than 650 jobs. Daimler Truck is also setting new standards for sustainable logistics with its CO₂-neutral energy concept.

Successful mid-sized companies like the electric ship motor manufacturer Ramme Electric Machines from Osterwieck also demonstrate how innovation "Made in Saxony-Anhalt" resonates worldwide. The Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park continues to grow as well: Campo Amargo is expanding its production of specialty reagents, strengthening the state's chemical and biotechnological expertise. At the same time, Merz is investing 50 million euros in additional capacities for highly specialized active ingredients at the Biopharmapark Dessau-Roßlau.

All this shows: Saxony-Anhalt is building on its success and heading for further milestones in 2026. The state is an attractive location for companies seeking growth, innovation, and future readiness.

