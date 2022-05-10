IMG Named a Top Travel Insurance Company by Forbes Advisor

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has been recognized in two Forbes Advisor Best Of 2022 Awards categories: Best Travel Insurance Companies Of 2022 and Best 'Cancel For Any Reason' Travel Insurance of 2022."

Acknowledged as one of the Best Travel Insurance Companies Of 2022, IMG's iTravelInsured Travel SE plan is featured specifically as a great option for dog owners. One of IMG's most popular plans, iTravelInsured Travel SE provides coverage for additional kennel fees should a pet need an extended stay at a commercial kennel due to a trip delay. The iTravelInsured Travel SE plan also offers trip cancellation and interruption benefits if a pet or service animal suffers a sickness, injury or death.

"It's an honor for IMG to be recognized as one of the best travel insurance companies in the market," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "When it comes to the full line of travel insurance policies we offer at IMG, we're always listening to the needs of our partners and insureds and adapting to drive the industry forward with market-leading products."

IMG's iTravelInsured Travel LX plan was named Best 'Cancel For Any Reason' Travel Insurance Of 2022, receiving a 5-star rating. Noted for its generous travel delay coverage and range of benefits, such as travel medical and emergency evacuation coverage, the iTravelInsured Travel LX plan offers ultimate flexibility with Cancel and Interruption for Any Reason coverage options.

"Our 'Cancel For Any Reason' coverage is an optional add-on benefit that is available to travelers on our iTravelInsured Travel LX plan," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We're seeing an increase in travelers taking advantage of this benefit when purchasing their policy, enjoying the peace of mind that comes with knowing they won't lose their entire trip investment should they need--or want--to cancel."

Forbes Advisor evaluated a total of 46 travel insurance plans to determine the best options in the market and used data provided by Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. To learn more about all of IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and any other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About Forbes Advisor's Best Awards

Forbes Advisor's awards stand apart due to the rigor of our analysis and Forbes' tradition of standing as an impartial consumer champion. Our reporters and editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. We live the values of Forbes, which has provided readers with trusted, objective financial news and guidance for over 100 years. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that your brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

