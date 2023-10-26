IMG Continues Partnership with School the World for Fifth Corporate Service Trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce its continued sponsorship of School the World, an organization focused on providing access to quality education in Central America. For the fifth time, IMG will be sending a group of employees on a week-long, corporate service trip to the Western Highlands of Guatemala where they will assist in building a new school for a community in need.

"It has been an amazing tradition for our staff and company to sponsor School the World, and we are proud to send another group of IMG employees to participate in the 2024 corporate service trip," said IMG President and CEO, Steve Paraboschi. "At IMG, our purpose is to be there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers, and this trip is a great way for our employees to gain a better understanding of what it means to be there for the customers we serve."

The IMG School the World team members were selected based on applications submitted via written essay or video. Submitted applications were carefully reviewed, and seven IMG employees were chosen to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

"I had the honor of helping represent IMG during the 2023 corporate service trip to Guatemala with School the World, and it was truly a life-changing experience," said IMG Public Relations Specialist, Carly Miller. "It was so enlightening to be in a new culture and heartwarming to help build a new school that will have an impact on its community for years to come. I am very grateful to both IMG and School the World for allowing me and my coworkers to have this incredible opportunity."

School the World was founded in 2009 to fight extreme poverty at its core by bringing quality education to children in Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. Since its founding, the non-profit organization has built more than 125 schools for over 15,000 children. School the World works both on-site in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change.

"We are so grateful that IMG has made the decision to partner with us at School the World for another corporate service trip in 2024," said Kate Curran, Founder and CEO of School the World. "We believe learning and evolving are essential to creating change, and we are on a mission to solve the education crisis in our world. The work we do to affect change wouldn't be possible without the generosity of corporate partners like IMG, and we cannot wait for our trip to Guatemala together."

The 2024 service trip will take place March 3-9, 2024. For more information about School the World, visit https://schooltheworld.org/.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About School the World

Our mission is to solve extreme poverty through the power of education. We believe that by working together we can create a world where every child has the quality education they deserve. That is why we work both on the ground in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as right here in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change. Our strategy is to work at the grassroots level, organizing communities around education from early childhood through adolescence. Our Service Program amplifies our impact at home & abroad. Everyone, working together, towards making our world a more just place. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

For further information: Carly Miller, IMG Public Relations Specialist, [email protected]