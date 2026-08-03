IMG Announces Tenth Annual 'Leave Your Mark' Grant Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to be accepting applications for its annual Leave Your Mark Grant. In its tenth year, the Leave Your Mark initiative is designed to invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. Grant applications will be accepted August 1 through September 13, 2026.

IMG will be granting funds to five winners: two mission or social good organizations and three individuals participating in a mission, volunteer, or service trip. The two winning organizations will receive $3,500 each, and the three winning individuals will receive $1,000 each.

To apply for IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video that describes why their mission or service trip is important, how they're working to overcome current obstacles facing the world, and how this grant will help support their global outreach efforts.

"For the past decade, the Leave Your Mark Grant has given us the opportunity to support individuals and organizations that are creating meaningful change in communities around the world," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "As we celebrate the tenth year of this program, we look forward to learning about the inspiring work being done by this year's applicants and continuing our commitment to those who serve others through mission and social good efforts."

Holistic Ministry of Children of the Horn of Africa (HMCHA), a 2025 Leave Your Mark Grant winner, used the funds to expand educational opportunities for children in Ethiopia by training teachers and providing schools with essential resources. Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation Indonesia, the other 2025 winning organization, used the grant to provide a school boat for children in a remote coastal village, supply educational materials, and install 20 household water filters.

The 2025 individual winners used their funds to support several initiatives, including church planting and well-digging projects in Kenya, bridge construction to improve school access for students in Panama, and volunteer-led building projects throughout the developing world that advance education, public health, and women's empowerment.

To apply for this year's Leave Your Mark Grant, visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark. The deadline for all applications is September 13, 2026, and winners will be announced October 16, 2026.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)