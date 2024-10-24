IMG Announces 2024 Leave Your Mark Grant Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce the winners of its eighth annual Leave Your Mark Grant. This year, more than 800 organizations and individuals submitted entries, making it the largest applicant pool in the history of the grant. The two winning organizations are Mission of Hope and GAIA Vaccine Foundation, each receiving $3,500. The three winning individuals are Sharlene Cohen, Barbara Sasser, and Allina Robie, each receiving $1,000.

Mission of Hope is a faith-based organization that works alongside local leaders in the Caribbean to transform lives through church advancement, education, and food security. Since its founding in 1998, Mission of Hope has provided more than 400 million meals, educated more than 163,000 students, provided medical treatment to more than 760,000 patients, and served more than 3 million survivors through disaster response.

"Mission of Hope is deeply grateful to be a recipient of IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant, which will help us continue to provide vital support and resources to those in need," said Mission of Hope's Chief Operating Officer, Drew Garrison. "This contribution empowers us to expand our impact in Haiti and the Dominican Republic and bring hope to more men, women, and children across the island."

GAIA Vaccine Foundation is a nonprofit organization that collaborates with community clinics in Mali, West Africa. The nonprofit supports the development of vaccines, vaccine education, and the prevention, detection, treatment, and access to care for infectious diseases disproportionately affecting developing economies.

"We are so grateful to have been chosen for this grant," said GAIA Vaccine Foundation's Executive Director, Tiffani Crippin. "These funds will help provide free HIV testing to approximately 1,300 expectant mothers in Bamako, Mali, West Africa. Free HIV testing is an integral part of our highly effective Chez Rosalie Program which ensures HIV-positive mothers do not transmit HIV to their babies."

The three individual Leave Your Mark winners support a wide range of mission and social good organizations working around the world. Winners' funds will be used to support initiatives including farming education in Kenya, religious mission work along the Amazon River, and care for orphaned children with disabilities in the Ukraine.

"We are proud to be awarding the Leave Your Mark Grant to such deserving organizations and individuals for the eighth year," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "Supporting the work of mission and social good organizations has been a priority of IMG's since our founding, and this year's winners truly embody the spirit of the grant, which will ultimately benefit communities around the world."

IMG has insured mission and social good organizations since the early 1990s, providing key benefits and assistance services for thousands of customers who serve or volunteer internationally. The Leave Your Mark program was launched in 2017 to give back to organizations with charitable missions.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

