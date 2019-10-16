IMG Announces 2019 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce Destiny Rescue and Mission Housing Ministries as the winners of their third annual Leave Your Mark essay contest. Both organizations will receive $5,000 to use towards their global outreach efforts.

To enter IMG's Leave Your Mark contest, organizations around the world submitted 500-word essays answering the question: "If your organization were to win, what would be your human impact?" At the end of the three-month entry period, there were over 110 entries, which is the most in the history of the contest.

The essays were evaluated by three judges who based scores on a 100-point scale. The total point value was comprised of a maximum of 25 points for content (relevance of topic), passion (interest in helping others), human impact (social good for community), and completeness (level of detail).

"Choosing the winners for the contest was particularly challenging for the judges this year," said Mark Rogers, Business Development Director of the Mission channel at IMG. "The quantity and quality of the submissions was astounding, and we're thrilled to have grown the contest's reach and impact by such a large amount."

The first winner, Destiny Rescue, was established in 2011 with a mission to rescue, restore, protect, and empower children saved from exploitation and trafficking across seven different countries. To date, the organization has saved more than 4,600 individuals.

Destiny Rescue plans to use the $5,000 prize to implement a three-phase healthcare plan to help address the medical needs caused by these circumstances. The plan will provide initial health screenings to newly-rescued individuals, ongoing medical care and treatment to beneficiaries to ensure their health and well-being, and advanced medical care (including dental) to those in need.

The second winner, Mission Housing Ministries (MHM), was founded 25 years ago by four families serving on a mission trip in Guatemala. Since that visit, MHM has steadily grown its impact in Guatemala by continually hosting short-term mission teams, equipping local leaders with life skills, and investing emotionally and spiritually in the people and communities.

MHM plans to use the $5,000 prize to supplement a one-year full-time staff position in Guatemala to oversee and grow their Animal Program. MHM's Animal Program is an ongoing initiative in which MHM provides livestock animals (chickens, pigs, sheep, cows) to widows and families in need as a means to create a sustainable flow of income and food. The new staff member will work with the 320+ families in the program to promote proper immunization, nutrition, and care for the animals, and provide Christian discipleship to the families.

IMG has insured mission and social good organizations for more than 25 years, providing key benefits and support each year for thousands of members who travel or live internationally with the purpose of serving others. The company launched its Leave Your Mark essay contest on June 1, 2017, as a way to give back to organizations serving charitable missions.

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

