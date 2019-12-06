IMCC Appoints Yaron Berger as CEO of IMC Holdings

Mr. Berger brings over 10 years of experience in managing large-scale operations in the government and private sectors including as the head of a leading telemedicine and pharmaceutical distribution company





Mr. Berger established Greenpharma, one of Israel's first online pharmacies focused on medical cannabis patients





first online pharmacies focused on medical cannabis patients Oren Shuster to remain CEO of IM Cannabis Corp.

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMCC") (CSE: IMCC), one of the world's pioneering medical cannabis companies with operations across Europe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yaron Berger as Chief Executive Officer of I.M.C. Holdings Ltd. ("IMC"), the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary in Israel. Oren Shuster will remain the Chief Executive Officer of IM Cannabis Corp.

Mr. Berger brings more than 10 years of experience in various senior roles both in public and private sectors, leading large-scale operations. Most recently, Mr. Berger was the Chief Executive Officer of Telepharma Ltd. ("Telepharma," doing business as epharma), a leading wholesaler, direct marketer of prescription drugs and chain of pharmacies in Israel. At Telepharma, among other accomplishments, Mr. Berger re-branded its digital platform and transformed the customer experience. As an early entrant into the medical cannabis sector, Mr. Berger also established Greenpharma under Telepharma, a full-service distributor, patient counselling service provider and online resource for medical cannabis patients in Israel. Prior to his experience in the pharmaceutical sector, Mr. Berger served as the Chief Operating Officer of the National Police Academy and spent over 20 years in the Israeli Air Force, most recently as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMCC said "Yaron is uniquely qualified to lead our Israeli operations under the new medical cannabis regulatory regime, which requires a high level of engagement and education for the country's pharmacists on the benefits of medical cannabis. Yaron was an early mover in identifying the opportunity in medical cannabis and we are very excited to benefit from his expertise in the pharmacy channel to maintain IMC's status as a leading medical cannabis brand in Israel."

"I am thrilled to be joining the IMC team, who I have known as a leader in the medical cannabis market in Israel over the past ten years," said Mr. Berger. "The IMC brand is synonymous with quality and innovation. The new medical cannabis reform in Israel presents a significant opportunity for the Company and the IMC brand to further elevate its market position as the preferred medical cannabis brand for physicians, pharmacists and patients."

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMCC is an international medical cannabis company, and a well-known Israeli brand of medical cannabis products. In Europe, IMCC is establishing a medical cannabis operation first with its distribution subsidiary in Germany and augmented by strategic agreements with certified EU-GMP Standard suppliers, making it one of the only medical cannabis companies with fully integrated operations in Europe. IMCC intends to leverage its operational experience and brand to establish a foothold in emerging medical cannabis markets including Germany, Portugal and Greece. IMCC's core Israeli business includes offering branding, know-how and other intellectual property-related services to the Israeli medical cannabis market. Its key assets in Israel include commercial agreements with licensed producers and an option to purchase licensed entities. IMCC has developed proprietary processes in its operations and is active in developing innovative technology for global medical cannabis consumers.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the global opportunity for medical cannabis. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the ability of the Company to comply with applicable government regulations in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations affecting the production, distribution, manufacture or use of medical cannabis in Israel, Germany, Portugal, Greece or any other foreign jurisdictions in which the Company intends to operate; reliance on management; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the use of cannabis; engaging in activities considered illegal under US federal law; political instability and conflict in the Middle East; adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; competition; and loss of key management and/or employees. Please see the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR for additional related risks factors that could materially affect the Company's operations and financial results. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE IM Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer, +972-77-3603504, info@imcannabis.com; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, +1 416-467-5229, investors@imcannabis.com; Gal Wilder, Media Relations, +1 647-259-3261, gal.wilder@cohnwolfe.ca